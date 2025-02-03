Sanwo-Olu, Akume To Attend Investiture Of Ayuba As NIM’s 25th President

Share

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, and His Excellency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State, are billed to play the roles of Special Guest of Honour and Chairman respectively at the investiture of Commodore Abimbola Ayuba (rtd.) as the 25th President and Chairman of Council of the Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered) scheduled to hold at the 81 Division Officers Mess, Marina, Lagos, on Wednesday.

The investiture ceremony which marks the formal assumption of office by the new NIM helmsman is coming on the heels of the election of new principal officers by the Council of the Institute last December during which Dr. Umar Mustapha, Vice Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mentholatum Nigeria Limited and Mrs. Ijeoma Okere, a former Permanent Secretary in Abia State, were equally elected Deputy President and National Treasurer respectively.

The new president, a retired Commodore of the Nigerian Navy, was a former Director at both Defence Headquarters and Naval Headquarters, Abuja, and holds a PGD in Management, MBA (General Management) both from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi, 2001 and MSc in Strategic Studies from University of Ibadan, 2010.

In addition to being a Fellow of the Institute, Commodore Ayuba, a versatile professional, is also a Fellow of several professional bodies including the Fellow of the National Defence College, Nigeria (fdc) and Fellow of the Certified Institute of Shipping (FCIS; Fellow of the Centre for African American Research Studies (FCAARS) and Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Public Diplomacy and Management (FCIPDM) and Alumnus of Africa Centre for Strategic Studies.

A recipient of the Institute’s prestigious Chris Abebe Award, the highest individual Award for Management Excellence, Ayuba has served the Institute in different capacities at different times including Chairman, Board of Fellows in August 2021; became the National Treasurer in 2021 and the Deputy President in December 2022.

Commodore Ayuba’s pedigree as a thoroughbred, seasoned and tested management professional is not in doubt as he has distinguished himself creditably in every assignment he has been saddled with.

A renowned International Risk and Security Management Consultant who retired from the services of the Nigerian Navy after over thirty years of distinguished and meritorious service is an astute manager, great public speaker and author.

The investiture ceremony which will be headlined by an investiture lecture to be delivered by the immediate past Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo (rtd.), a distinguished Fellow of the Institute, will be graced by representatives of government, top military brass, professional bodies, the corporate world as well as members of the Institute.

