Sanwo-Olu Advocates Synergy Between Lagos Govt, NPA

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called for stronger collaboration between the Lagos State Government and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to boost efficiency and competitiveness at the state’s ports.

The Governor made the call on Monday during a courtesy visit by the NPA Board of Directors, led by Chairman Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, at Lagos House, Marina.

Sanwo-Olu noted that ports are crucial to the economic development of Lagos State and Nigeria, stressing the need for continuous partnership to realise President Bola Tinubu’s vision for a functional maritime sector.

“We have significantly solved the Apapa gridlock problem and contributed to easing traffic congestion at Apapa and Tin Can ports. Ports are national assets that generate revenue, and we can achieve more if we work together,” he said, noting that about 60% of road accidents in Lagos are caused by reckless truck drivers in port corridors.

Senator Adeyeye commended the Sanwo-Olu administration for its efforts in addressing port traffic challenges and maintaining a cordial relationship with the NPA, describing Lagos as the state with the least port-community conflicts.

SMEs: The Engine of Lagos Economy

Governor Sanwo-Olu also described small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) as the true drivers of Nigeria’s economy during a courtesy visit by SMEDAN Director-General, Mr. Charles Odii.

“SMEs are the heartbeat of any thriving economy. Lagos will continue to champion initiatives that help small and medium businesses expand and compete globally,” he said, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to business growth, financial inclusion, and entrepreneurial development.

Mr. Odii praised Lagos as a model for SME growth, stressing the importance of continued support for businesses that power the state’s economy.