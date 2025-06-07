Share

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has called on professionals and key stakeholders to promote and strengthen a transparent and effective procurement system across Nigeria.

The Governor made thi call during a courtesy visit by the Global Chief Executive Officer of the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS), Mr Ben Farrell, alongside the Regional Director for Africa, Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, Mr Sam Achampong, at Lagos House, Marina, recently.

Speaking with the CIPS boss, Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasised the importance of deepening capacity and enhancing competence in the sector.

As contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor of Publicity and media, Gboyega Akosile, the visit underscored a growing synergy between the Lagos State Government and international professional bodies committed to reform, capacity-building, and global best practices in public service delivery.

Governor Sanwo-Olu reiterated Lagos State’s longstanding commitment to transparent procurement, noting that the state has been a trailblazer in institutionalising public procurement practices.

“For us, especially in Lagos State, we have been a strong advocate and a convert of a well-coordinated, transparent procurement process. We pride ourselves that we are one of the first governments to institutionalise and start a public procurement process,” he said.

Reflecting on the journey, the Governor recalled his early involvement in setting up relevant agencies nearly 15 years ago. He emphasised the continued need to build local competence and deepen capacity within the procurement landscape.

“We need to continue to ensure that capacity is deepened and enriched. Here in Lagos, we understand the full value of a robust procurement system. It helps to anticipate and negotiate better,” he said.

In his remarks, CIPS Global CEO, Mr. Ben Farrell, commended the progress made by Lagos State and pledged the Institute’s support toward building procurement capacity in Nigeria.

“We have members in 180 countries, and we share competency, best practices, and build capacity globally. We’re here to support you and build on the great work done in recent years,” he said.

Farrell also announced plans to establish a permanent CIPS presence in Nigeria to collaborate with both public and private sector players in driving competence and professional development.

“We believe spreading procurement knowledge and developing core competencies will significantly benefit Nigeria’s growth and prosperity,” he added.

Share