Sanwo-Olu Advocates Inclusive, Efficient Local Governance

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening grassroots governance and enhancing service delivery across Local Government Areas (LGAs) and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state. Speaking at the 2025 Local Government Sum- mit organised by Lagos State Local Government Service Commission, with the theme “Strengthening Grassroots Governance and Service Delivery in Local Government and Local Council Development Ar- eas,” Governor Sanwo-Olu commended the Commis- sion for organizing the summit, emphasizing its role in deepening discussions on local governance. In his address, the Governor, represented by Secretary to the State Gov- ernment, Barr. Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, described local governments and LCDAs as the “bedrock of governance and develop- ment,” underscoring their critical function in bridging the gap between government and the people.

He stated that grassroots governance must be people-centered, inclusive, and focused on de- livering essential services efficiently. “As the closest tier of government to the people, local governments have a unique responsibility to lead in fostering inclusive development, promoting community participation, and delivering critical services effectively,” Sanwo-Olu said. The Governor highlighted his administration’s efforts through the THEMES+ agenda, which prioritises infrastructure development, policy reforms, and capac- ity building to strengthen local governance. He cited the ongoing project commissioning across various LGAs and LCDAs as proof of the state’s commitment to making life more meaningful for residents.

“This summit provides an excellent opportunity to reflect on challenges, share best practices, and collectively chart a way forward. I urge all participants to focus on actionable outcomes that will strengthen grassroots governance and instill public confidence in our Local Governments,” the governor stated. Looking ahead to the upcoming local government elections, Sanwo-Olu emphasized the importance of free, fair, and credible polls, urging all political actors to uphold democratic values.

“Our goal is a Lagos where every citizen, regardless of their background, has access to quality services and opportunities. We envision a Lagos where grassroots governance is synonymous with transparency, accountability, and inclusivity,” he added. Also speaking at the Summit, held in the Lekki area of the State recently, Hon. Kamal Bayewu emphasised the pivotal role of local councils as the foundation of socio-economic development in Lagos State.

