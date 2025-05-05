Sanwo-Olu Advocates For Inclusive Justice System At ECOWAS Legal Roundtable

Share

Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has called on legal practitioners and civil rights advocates across West Africa to champion an inclusive and accessible justice system that protects the rights of all citizens, regardless of background or circumstance.

The Governor made this appeal on Monday while delivering the keynote address at the opening session of a two-day sensitisation mission organised by the ECOWAS Court of Justice, held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event drew judges of the ECOWAS Court, legal experts, civil society organisations, and justice sector stakeholders from across the region.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu emphasized that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) must serve as a model of judicial excellence and a beacon for human rights protection on the continent.

“Only when we, as officers in the temple of justice, come together and remain committed to the rule of law can ECOWAS truly build a peaceful, thriving, and inclusive community,” Sanwo-Olu said. “This is how we ensure that opportunities are abundant and rights are safeguarded for every individual in the region.”

He added that Lagos, as a regional hub of commerce and culture, embodies the spirit of unity and progress championed by ECOWAS. The Governor praised the presence of the ECOWAS Court in Lagos, stating that it underscores the importance of bringing justice closer to the people.

“Through initiatives such as outreach programmes and external court sessions, we are ensuring justice is not just a distant concept, but a visible and tangible mechanism that meets people at the grassroots,” he noted.

Sanwo-Olu urged delegates to leverage the conference as a platform to deepen regional cooperation and drive reforms that will transform the administration of justice in West Africa.

Speaking on behalf of the President of the ECOWAS Court of Justice, Hon. Justice Edward Amoako Asante, Hon. Justice Ricardo Gonçalves echoed the call for accessibility, stating that justice must no longer be seen as an elite concept but a fundamental right available to all.

“Justice hidden is justice denied,” Gonçalves said. “Our mission is to restore hope and deliver justice to the farmer, the shopkeeper, the mother, and the youth — whether in urban centres or rural villages.”

Also speaking, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, described the sensitisation mission as crucial in reinforcing public awareness of the ECOWAS Court’s mandate and its role in promoting the rule of law.

“Judicial cooperation is fundamental to the legal integration of the region,” she said. “National courts must work in synergy with the ECOWAS Court to tackle issues such as cross-border crimes, corruption, terrorism, and human rights violations.”

Justice Kekere-Ekun further emphasized the need for consistency in interpreting ECOWAS legal instruments, stating that harmonised jurisprudence across member states would enhance investor confidence, promote regional trade, and strengthen human rights protection.

The sensitisation mission aims to bridge the gap between regional justice mechanisms and national stakeholders, while promoting greater public trust in the legal institutions of ECOWAS.

