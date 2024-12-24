Sanwo-Olu Advises Youths To Be Focused, Utilise Opportunities

Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday urged the young generation, particularly the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy (LJLA) Fellows, to remain focused, use the opportunity given to them to share their thoughts and ideas, and be strong-willed even at their lowest ebb, to break barriers.

He noted that the Academy was about developing leadership skills and creating opportunities for the younger generation to enhance the future of the country.

SanwoOlu spoke when he hosted the second cohort of 30 Fellows of the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy in a Fireside chat held at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

The governor while answering questions from the Fellows, said technology plays a critical role in information dissemination and in other sectors, making the world a global village with better choices and opportunities.

He said the inspiration for the establishment of the Academy came following the appreciation of the developmental strides of the late first civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, in critical sectors, particularly in the area of education, transportation, and housing, among others.

The governor said that he hosted the fellows inside the State Executive Council Chamber so as for them to feel the pulse of the Chamber, noting that it’s good for the young leaders to have access to where the decisions about the governance of Lagos is taken.

