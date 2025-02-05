Sanwo-Olu: Adiyan Water Project’ll Supply 70m Gallons Of Water Per Day

Share

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide SanwoOlu, yesterday said the 70 million gallon Adiyan waterworks was 80 per cent completed. SanwoOlu made this known when he went on an inspection of the Lagos-owned Ogun State-domiciled water works complex, expressing excitement at the level of work.

Speaking at the event, he said: “I think the main pride for us is what we have seen in the Adiyan, the possibility of a timely completion of what we started.

“Adiyan II is meant to produce 70 million gallons per day, and you can see from the working trip we had today that it is about 80 percent completed.”

The governor, expressing excitement after inspecting the ongoing water project, reaffirmed that it is expected to supply Lagos residents with 70 million gallons of water per day after completion.

During the inspection that lasted for over two hours, the Governor further revealed that the project, which is currently at 80 per cent completion stage, will be completed within the life of his administration in 2027.

Sanwo-Olu, who was accompanied by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab; members of the State Executive Council; and other government officials, restated his administration’s commitment to providing 70 million gallons of water daily for Lagos residents.

He said: “I think the main pride for us is what we have seen in the Adiyan, the possibility of a timely completion of what we started.

“Adiyan II is meant to produce 70 million gallons per day, and you can see from the working trip we had today that it is about 80 percent completed.

“The electromechanical work, which has to do with the pump, all the containers are there, so they will start fixing. “I am told about 70 to 75 per cent of all the equipment is on site.

They are laying these pipes all the way to Akute into the Ogun River. “We believe that the contractor is working on the three components. They have assured us that in another 10 to 12 months, this whole place will be a completely different story.

“It will be a project Lagosians will be proud of, and will improve the economy and lifestyle of Lagosians.

Share

Please follow and like us: