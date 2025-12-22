Sanwo-Olu, Adebutu Inaugurates New LSSTF Headquarters In Lagos

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday performed the official groundbreaking ceremony for the new headquarters of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) in Ikeja, marking a major boost to the state’s security infrastructure.

The project being valued at over N800 million, will be fully funded by renowned industrialist and philanthropist, Sir Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu, who has demonstrated immense commitment to security in Lagos, being one of the largest and long-standing donors of the LSSTF.

The brief ceremony, held at the LSSTF Headquarters, the project site, brought together senior government officials, heads of security agencies, captains of industry and key stakeholders committed to strengthening security governance in Lagos State.

This includes the donor himself, Odole Oodua, Sir Kessington Adebutu and his wife, Mrs Kofoworola Adebutu; the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat; the SSG, Dr Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin; the Lagos State Chief of Staff, Mr Tayo Ayinde; the Head of Service in Lagos; and the Commissioner for Information, Mr Gbenga Omotoso. Others are the Chairman of the LSSTF Board, Mr Kehinde Durosinmi Etti, a member of the Board and Chairman of Lagos Conference 57, among others.

In his speech before performing the groundbreaking at the project site, Gov. Sanwo-Olu described the project as a strategic investment that reinforces the unwavering commitment of Lagos State to safeguarding lives and properties, and ensuring the safety of economic assets in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

He noted that the new headquarters would enhance coordination, accountability and operational efficiency of the LSSTF, which has become a cynosure of eyes for championing the security architecture across states and the Federation.

The Governor said: ‘Almost 20 years ago, when we started, it was humbling then because God made it possible for me to be a part of the journey at that time.

The former Governor Babatunde Raji Fashola charged us that this is a vision that must outlive us. I can say clearly today, with what is happening today, that this will outlive all of us. One man that God has used to ensure that we can do that is Sir Kessington Adebutu.’

He highly commended the donor, Sir Kessington Adebutu, for the extraordinary generosity, describing the donation as a powerful example of how wealthy individuals and corporate institutions should address critical societal needs.

‘For 19 years we have kept the faith with the Fund and to our donor,s which has made the LSSTF to become the pride of all the funds that we have in this country but when the new Executive Secretary/CEO said just less than 2 months ago as he hit the ground running saying that we cannot continue to live in a rented apartment. He said that he will talk to our father, and I said Yes, he is the right person. ”

The Chairman of the Board of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund LSSTF Mr. Kehinde Durosinmi Etti in his goodwill message recalled how the Fund as moved from its early stages holding meetings in the Office of Establishment which incidentally was held by Sanwo-Olu as Commissioner and how the Fund has stayed in a rented property for about 18 year but today is a proud moment for him as a person. He reiterated ‘As we break ground today, we are reminded that security is a shared responsibility that requires collaboration between government, the private sector, and all stakeholders.

This project stands as evidence of what can be achieved when vision, leadership, and partnership come together in service of the public good. On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I extend our sincere appreciation to Sir Kensington Adebutu for his exceptional generosity, particularly his commitment to delivering the fully furnished building by October 2026.’

In his address, the Executive Secretary/CEO of LSSTF, Dr Ayodele Ogunsan, said the new purpose-built headquarters would significantly improve the Trust Fund’s capacity to support security agencies across the state with equipment, logistics and strategic interventions. ‘As we break ground today, we do so with renewed commitment, optimism, and a strong sense of responsibility.

This project reinforces the principle upon which the LSSTF was founded, that security is a collective duty, best achieved through partnership and shared resolve,’ Ogunsan said.

Dr Ogunsan expressed deep appreciation to Sir Kessington Adebutu, describing his support as visionary and impactful. ‘This singular act of generosity remains both humbling and inspiring, and it speaks volumes about Baba’s unwavering commitment to the safety, stability, and progress of Lagos State.

In recognition of his exceptional philanthropy, steadfast commitment to public safety, and enduring support for Lagos State, the Board of the Fund resolved that this facility shall be named the “Sir Kensington Adebutu Security Trust Fund Building.”

On his part, the donor, Sir Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu, described his donation as a ‘call to duty’ which he is humbled and deeply honoured to answer while also thanking the Governor for his visionary leadership.

He said: ‘I regard it not merely as a privilege but as a duty first and foremost to our beloved Lagos State, the heart of Nigeria’s commerce and enterprise, and a beacon of hope for the black African world.

Through this landmark intervention, we take a decisive step towards safeguarding our people, securing our market, and ensuring that Lagos remains a sanctuary of peace, stability, and opportunity for Lagosians by birth, residence, or aspirations.’

When completed, the new LSSTF headquarters will stand as a fitting legacy of impact by Sir Kessington Adebutu and a worthy testament of leadership, partnership and commitment to security excellence in Lagos State.