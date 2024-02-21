Sanwo-Olu Addresses Lagosians Thursday

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu will address Lagosians on Thursday, February 22, New Telegraph reports.

The Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso in a statement issued on Wednesday said the Governor is billed for an interactive session with journalists where he is expected to announce some key policies on the welfare of all residents.

The session, in which the governor is billed to address Lagosians will be aired live on both private and publicly owned media houses starting from 11:15 am.

Omotoso’s statement revealed that Sanwo-Olu will also speak plans of the Lagos State Government for its citizens “in these tough times?

The Commissioner also said the Governor will be “answering questions from frontline journalists drawn from Channels TV, Arise, TVC, and LTV.

“The interaction will also be aired live by some radio stations, including Lagos Traffic Radio 96.1 FM and Eko FM 89.7.

“Mr. Sanwo-Olu will announce some key policies on the welfare of all Lagosians.

“We will let our people know what we have done and what we will be doing about their welfare, their lives and livelihoods. We will not leave them to their own devices”, the governor said, ahead of the chat, which is part of his plan for regular engagements with Lagosians.

Recall, Mr Governor held a Lagos West Town Hall Meeting on January 25.”