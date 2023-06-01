Sanwo-olu Addresses Gitex One Africa Digital Summit In Morocco

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday said he is committed to the growth of the tech industry in Africa as an ardent believer in the vast and untapped potential that Africa holds in the realms of technology and digital innovation. He said the acceleration of the African continent towards becoming the next Silicon Valley is a collective effort that requires the continued collaboration of governments, the private sector, academia, and the civil society.

Speaking at the GITEX One Africa Digital Summit in Marrakech, Morocco yesterday, Sanwo-Olu said his administration’s focus on fostering an enabling environment for startups and tech companies to flourish is yielding unprecedented results, creating jobs, driving economic growth, and providing solutions to societal problems. The governor said the story of Lagos is a testament to the collaborative efforts of both the public and private sectors in fostering development,.

He said: “The remarkable rise of Yaba, a bustling metropolitan area in Lagos and home to the highest concentration of startups in Nigeria, owes its success to a well-coordinated public- private partnership.” He said: “I stand before you today not just as the Governor of Lagos State, a sub-sovereign state within Nigeria with a population of over 20 million people, but as an ardent believer in the vast and untapped potential that Africa holds within the realms of technology and digital innovation.

“As the Governor of Lagos State, a city that is at the forefront of this transformation, I am committed to supporting the growth of the tech industry in Africa. “Lagos, Nigeria’s bus- tling mega-city, is emerging as a thriving epicenter of tech entrepreneurship and innovation. Lagos is home to some of the most innovative and successful startups in Africa, including Andela, Paystack, Flutterwave, Kobo360, Kuda Bank and many others.

These companies have not only transformed industries like fintech and e-commerce but have also inspired a new generation of entrepreneurs and investors across the continent. “These success stories have been made possible, in part, by the fund raised from companies, unicorns, and venture capital firms that have flooded the Lagos tech ecosystem in recent years.”