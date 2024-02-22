Sanwo-Olu, Abiru, Obasa Join Oba of Ketu To Mark Ketu Fiesta, Coronation Anniversary

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, last week joined the Oba of Ketu Land, H.R.M Oba (Dr.) Isiaka Adio Balogun Oyero (Olufemiloye 1), in Kosofe Local Government Area of the state and other prominent Nigerians as he marked Ketu Day, Ketu Fiesta 2024 and Coronation Anniversary ceremony.

The glamorous event was also attended by the Onikosi of Ikosi Land, H.R.M Samuel Alamu Oloyede Onikosi: Edun Arobadi 1, the Senator representing Lagos East in the Nationasl Assembly, Sen. Mukhail A. Abiru, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, the member representing Kosofe Federal Constituency, Hon Kafilat Ogbara, member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Obafemi Saidi, Mayor Dele Oshinowo, Chairman Agboyi/Ketu LCDA, and his Ikosi/ Isheri Local Council counterpart, Hon. Samiat Bada. Speaking at the event, the planning committee chairman, Shakiru Adesubomi Balogun, said the event was the glamorous celebration of Ketu Day, Ketu Fiesta 2024 and the coronation anniversary of the monarch.

However, the celebrant, Oba Oyero, who will not miss any op- portunity to speak for his people urgesd the government to be transparent in addressing is- sues of fuel subsidy removal, adding that the challenges in the country calls for sober reflection. While urging the present administration to work against wastages in all sectors of the economy, he said the gains realised from fuel subsidy removal should be channeled to the right sector and accounted for.