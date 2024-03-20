Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun, Oyebanji, others to be honoured at Duke’s Economic Summit in London

Governors of Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, and Ekiti states, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Dapo Abiodun, Seyi Makinde, Abayomi Oyebanji and will together with the Speaker Lagos State House of Assembly Rt. Hon Mudasiru Obasa be given Special recognitions for their roles in supporting the creative industry and leveraging it as a strong vehicle for socio – economic development.

The Honours would be presented to the deserving honorees at the Duke’s Economic Summit which would be taking place at the Pullman Hotel in London this May, 2024.

In a statement, Mr Joseph Edgar who is the Chairman of the Duke of Shomolu Foundation and main promoters of the Summit, opined that the honourees through very well thought out policy initiatives continue to explore the full potentials of the Creative industry in achieving significant milestones especially in the areas of job creation, infrastructural development, education, tourism amongst others.

He further stated that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in his own right has remained a strong driving force for theatre in Lagos, adding that “Gov Sanwo-Olu has remained a main backer of theatrical productions and other such robust infrastructural projects aimed at the development of the industry.”

According to Edgar, the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun on his own part, “has also remained a driving force in the artistic renaissance Arts and culture is receiving in Ogun State.

“Governor Oyebanji of Ekiti State was recently the main backer of the phenomenally successful play – Fajuyi which depicted the life of the late Col. Fajuyi who made the ultimate sacrifice for Country. Under his administration, Ekiti State has won several international laurels in Arts and culture which could be traced directly to his administrations direct involvement in the sector.

“His Excellency Seyi Makinde on his own part has gone on a huge infrastructural revolution that has supported the creative industry.”

Edgar further stated that “Rt. Hon. Obasa leads the most visionary sub national legislative house providing secure legislative framework for the continued delivery of cohesive dividend of democracy to the people of Lagos.”

The Duke’s Economic Summit is “an international Platform that has been carefully designed to provide a vehicle for the continuous engagement of global stakeholders as we seek to redefine the creative industry as a main engine of economic growth in Nigeria.”

According to Edgar, already Khalifa Mohammad Sanusi II, the 14th Emir of Kano; the Chairman of Nigerian Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri; Prof Koyinsola Ajayi SAN, Segun Awolowo, Kola Adeshina and other top international dignitaries have been confirmed as speakers.

Edgar assured that The Duke’s Summit will be an annual international event on the global creative industry calender.