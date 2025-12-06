Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun Lead Tributes At Funeral Of Olusegun Awolowo

Prominent political leaders, business figures and dignitaries on Friday gathered at Our Saviour’s Church, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, to honour the life of Olusegun Awolowo Jr., former Executive Director/CEO of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and a distinguished member of the Awolowo family.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, joined others to celebrate Awolowo’s legacy.

Sanwo-Olu described him as a man who carried his family’s heritage “with grace” while also forging his own path in service to Nigeria.

READ ALSO:

He hailed him as a patriot whose “quiet strength, steady conviction and rare commitment to his ideals” defined both his character and his career.

He extended condolences to his widow, Adebola, his children, and the entire Awolowo family.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, also paid glowing tribute, describing Awolowo Jr. as a figure of “intellect and unwavering devotion to national service.”

He noted that Awolowo advanced Nigeria’s economic visibility, promoted investment opportunities and championed development initiatives with clarity of purpose.

While acknowledging that his passing leaves “a painful void,” Abiodun said his contributions remain indelible in the history of Ogun State and Nigeria.

The funeral service drew a large congregation of serving and former governors, legislators, captains of industry and admirers of the Awolowo legacy.

Tributes highlighted Awolowo Jr.’s humility, diligence and the calm strength with which he upheld the values of one of Nigeria’s most respected political families.

Both governors prayed for comfort for his aged mother, wife, children and the wider family, asking God to grant his soul eternal rest.