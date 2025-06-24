Sanwo-Olu @ 60: Lessons In Humility And Loyalty

Share

Many qualities define a leader, whether in politics or in the corporate world but integrity, humility and loyalty tower above all.

A cursory look at the life and times of successful leaders often reveals these qualities and why such leaders are celebrated by their subjects.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s life and career trajectory can be said to have been solidly built over the years upon these virtues.

As he clocks 60 today, a careful study of his life is enough lesson for the next generation of leaders who wish to leave a legacy. Until he was invited to throw his hat into the ring for the Lagos State Governorship contest in 2019, only a few Nigerians knew his antecedents.

But to his leaders and colleagues, within the inner caucus of Lagos State politics and government, Sanwo-Olu was a quintessential leader and administrator in the making that had a lot to offer.

This was the beginning and six years after, he has continued to make his leaders and patrons proud through his activities and deliverables.

Arguably his greatest achievement and leadership trait since he assumed office, have been his ability to visualize the qualities of a successful, mega status of Lagos, and maintaining a life-long focus on the four intertwined challenges that he believed must be collectively addressed for the commercial city to achieve success as a state.

Unlike most politicians, who believe in showmanship and unnecessary razzmatazz, Sanwo-Olu’s approach to delivering quality leadership is wrapped in humility.

As a team leader, he has, through this, inspired many of us on how best to serve the people. Like Mahatma Gandhi, SanwoOlu believes that the most meaningful goal of leadership is to inspire. Not to demand or command, but to inspire.

This explains why his administration has been rancour free, especially between him and his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat. History has taught us that the leaders most respected for leaving their mark on the world, their countries, or their organizations have been those who have inspired people to act and perform.

SanwoOlu fits into this category of leaders because his leadership was characterized by his commitment to truth, loyalty, and service, emphasizing empowerment over power and inspiring change through example.

He believes in leading by example, living a life consistent with the values he espoused and inspiring others to follow suit. His leadership style is focused on moral authority, ethical conduct, and self-discipline.

As Governor, Mr. Sanwo-Olu has consistently distinguished himself through his tireless efforts to promote justice, accountability, and the rule of law.

The last six years have been marked by significant strides in nation-building, building on the success of his predecessors and leaders, with an indelible mark on Lagos State development.

At 60, his legacy is characterized by his selflessness, dedication to the public good, fostering a sense of unity and inclusiveness among Lagosians and Nigerians as a whole.

Beyond Lagos, which is a natural pacesetter for infrastructural development and economic growth in Nigeria, today’s birthday boy has worked assiduously to mobilize citizens towards a common goal of building a just and peaceful society.

His leadership style, his calm demeanour in the face of serious challenges is notable for its emphasis on good and responsive governance for people of Lagos State.

These values continue to serve as a benchmark for good governance and leadership in Nigeria. As the world celebrates him today, no doubt the fact that his contributions, both in corporate Nigeria and public service have aroused our consciousness on the need for leaders to serve with the mindset of putting forward a transformative power of selfless service and the importance of prioritizing the welfare of citizens.

