Sanwo-Olu: 4th Mainland Bridge To Commence March/April

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Sunday said the state government will commence the fourth mainland bridge project by March or April 2024.

governor Sanwo-Olu who is on a business visit to China alongside some government officials assured Lagos residents that construction on the much anticipated Fourth Mainland Bridge would soon begin.

Sanwo-Olu also gave the assurance while speaking at the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), the project’s contractor, to guarantee that the project’s groundbreaking will be completed by the end of March.

He noted:“The Fourth Mainland Bridge is one of our legacy projects. We are committed to that project. We want to do that project like yesterday. We have assured Lagosians that this administration is going to do it.

“We are working with your team back in Nigeria to see how best we can start that project as soon as possible. We don’t have all the funding to do it, but we have a lot of pressure from different people.

“So, if CCECC can help us, we can sit together and try and see how much funding we both can raise and start the project.

“I have to deliver this project. I have got only three years to go and I have to deliver it. You (President of CCECC) have to help me to ensure that we deliver the Fourth Mainland Bridge.

“It is what we need in the state, and it is something that we want to do. We have been talking about it for a long time and I want to put it behind me.

“It has to start very soon. I made a commitment before the end of the first quarter; if I can achieve that, I will be very happy. I want to break ground, maybe in March or April, to start that project.

“I will be happy if Mr. President of CCECC helps me to achieve this. It would be one of my greatest joys as a governor in the state.”