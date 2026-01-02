Sanwo-Olu: 2026’ll Be Glorious, Memorable For Nigerians

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday said the New Year would be better and more glorious. He prayed for God’s guidance and affirmed that “with God all will be well”. Sanwo-Olu spoke at a New Year’s Day service at the State House Chapel, Marina.

He was also at the mosque to join the Muslim prayers. He prayed for Mr President, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, urging Nigerians to support his bold moves to tackle Nigeria’s social and economic challenges.

The governor said: “Lagos will continue to make progress. It shall be well with all citizens; 2026 will be a glorious year.” He went on, “There will be political movements. I will continue to count my days; I have only one January first left in office. No position is permanent.

“Let’s continue to pray. We will never give up, no matter the challenges. Nigeria will be greater.” Sanwo-Olu, at the mosque, urged workers to be more dedicated. He also prayed for Mr President, his family and all Nigerians.

At the service were senior government officials, junior staff of the State House and some ordinary citizens. Director of Postgraduate Studies, Life Theological Seminary, Ikorodu, Dr Bukola Oluwagbemiga, preached at the service.

He spoke about reliance on God at all times, using Psalm 121 and John 10:27-30. Oluwagbemiga implored Sanwo-Olu and all state officials to create a platform and opportunity for God to do his work. In his sermon during the Muslim prayers, the Special Adviser to SanwoOlu on Religious Affairs (Muslim), Dr Abdullahi Jebe, stressed the need for people to shun hypocrisy and work with one mind.