Sanusi’s Daughter To Tie Knot With Nigerian Actress’ Ex-Husband

The daughter of the former Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, Hafsat will on Friday get married to the estranged husband of Kanyewood actress, Rahman Hassan., Othman El-Kudan after her previous divorce.

On Sunday, October 1st, El-Kudan announced on his official Facebook page that the wedding would be held on October 6 at the Emir of Zazzau’s Palace in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The invitation reads, “You are all invited. Which will take place on Friday 6th October, 2023 @Zazzau Emirate Place, Zaria by 2:00 pm noon Insha Allah. Accept this as our official invitation.”

Hafsat, who holds a degree in law, was previously married to Abubakar Kurfi. Their wedding took place in Kano on December 20, 2016, and it was attended by several high-profile personalities.

Her marriage to Abubakar Kurfi produced a female child.

Since her divorce, Hafsat has bagged a master’s degree in law at Soas University in London.

Othman, a former political adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, will have former Vice President Namadi Sambo stand as the groom’s father at the low-key wedding. The Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Bammali, will stand as the bride’s father.