Sanusi Woos Foreign Investors, Assures Opportunities In Nigeria

Emir of Kano, His Highness, Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II, has urged foreign investors to take advantage of booming business environment in Nigeria to invest their resources for maximum profit margin.

Khalifa Sanusi solicited investment opportunities in Nigeria while addressing global investors and captains of industries at the International Financial Investment and Trade Conference holding in Tunisia.

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, explained that Nigeria reserves one of the fastest growing economy in Africa with highly competitive markets and business opportunities readily available for capital investors.

Sanusi essentially appealed to business and investment giants to tap from the robust economy with enabling environment in the areas of Manufacturing, Agriculture, ICT, Innovation and financial sector to grow their investment.

The royal highness used the occasion to showcase the growing fortune and global investment of Alh. Aliko Dangote, who started his empire taking the Nigerian business environment, believed foreign investors should capitalize on similar advantage.

Sanusi made a strong case for investment opportunities in his country home, assured socio-econmic and natural endowments as major advantages investors should consider to build viral growth in Kano.

According to Emir Sanusi, remained that Kano is destination for trade, commerce and industries with 22 million population, natural resources, strategic location and well established international markets that serve many countries in West and Central Africa and beyond. That’s apart, he said incentives provided by the Kano State Government is another avenue for ease of doing business.

A release by Munir Sanusi Bayero, Galadiman Kano and Chief of Staff to emir Sanusi said the conference attracted prominent personalities including Governor of Bauchi State, Sen Bala Mohammed, Hon. Minister of Women Affairs, Haj. Imaan Suleiman, Amb. Bolaji, representing the Hon. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Ojukwu and DG of NEPZA.

