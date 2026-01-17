The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has been granted a special admission to study Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) in Common Law and Sharia at Northwest University, Kano.

Saturday reports that the approval was contained in an official letter dated January 12, 2026, and signed by the Head of the Directorate of Examinations, Admissions and Records, Jafaru Muhammad.

Northwest University, Kano, is a state-owned tertiary institution that offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in law, sciences, humanities, and social sciences.

Shared on X by former presidential aide Bashir Ahmad, the special admission followed an application submitted by the Emir and was approved after he met the university’s requirements for special consideration.

The letter stated that the admission places the monarch at Level 200 in the Faculty of Law, effective from the 2024/2025 academic session.

It read in part: “With reference to your application for special admission into this University, I write to convey the University’s approval of your admission into Northwest University, Kano after satisfying the University requirements for special consideration.

“Accordingly, you have been accepted for admission into the LL.B. Common Law and Sharia degree programme in the Faculty of Law, Level 200, with effect from 2024/2025 Academic Session.”

The institution added that the admission is subject to the Emir’s strict compliance with the rules and regulations outlined in the Northwest University Student Handbook.