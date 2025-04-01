Sanusi Returns To 1903 Traditional Hawan Nassarwa, Visits Yusuf

Share

Following security restrictions on the traditional Sallah Emir’s Durbar activities, the 16th Fulani Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has strategically abandoned horseback riding and instead used vehicles to pay Sallah homage to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf at the Government House in Kano.

Emir Sanusi II also altered the usual route of the State Road to the Government House while performing the traditional Hawan Nassarwa.

Instead of the customary horseback procession, he traveled in a convoy of vehicles to uphold the tradition.

Explaining the historical context of Emir Sanusi II’s approach, a former Head of the History Department at Bayero University, Kano, Tijjani Naniya, noted that before 1940, the Emir, as head of the Native Authority (NA), would only visit the Resident and return to his palace.

He explained, “Before 1940, there was no Wajen Kano, which refers to the outskirts of the city. The Emir, as the head of the NA, would only visit the Resident at the Government House, brief him on the year’s happenings in the city, and return to his palace.

“However, by 1940, when Wajen Kano was established and populated—mainly by Hausa people who were not of Kano extraction—the Emir needed to extend his visit to them. This led to the introduction of the present-day Hawan Nassarwa procession, which involves horseback riding.”

Naniya clarified that what the police banned was the procession of horses in any form.

However, Emir Sanusi II, by using vehicles instead of horses, did not violate the security directive.

“What was prohibited was the Emir riding on horseback and passing through State Roads, which could pose security challenges. But now that he has reverted to the original means of performing the Hawan Nassarwa tradition, there is no violation,” he clarified.

“Unlike the usual Hawan Nassarwa, where the Emir rides on horseback through Kano to greet people before returning to his palace, he has now limited his visit to the Government House.”

Naniya further pointed out that in compliance with security directives, Emir Sanusi II avoided large crowds and escorts, opting instead to drive a few cars to the Government House in line with the 1903 traditional Sallah festivities.

