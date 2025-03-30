Sanusi Reacts To Sallah Durbar Ban In Kano

Share

The Emir of Kano and Khalifah of Tijaniyya, His Highness Muhammadu Sanusi II, has finally reacted to the ban on Sallah Durbar in Kano State, saying the decision was necessary for the enduring peace and development of the state.

Speaking during an Iftar dinner at his palace on Saturday, where he hosted eminent Islamic scholars and dignitaries, Emir Sanusi emphasized that the Durbar, though a significant cultural heritage dating back to the 15th century, is not a matter of life and death.

Sanusi, a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), stressed that peace remains the foundation of progress in any society and, as such, he agreed to suspend all planned activities of the emirate for the annual festival.

READ ALSO:

The Kano State Commissioner of Police, CP Adamu Bakori, under a joint security arrangement, had earlier announced the ban on the proposed Sallah Durbar, citing intelligence reports of potential security threats.

Reacting to the development, the Emir reaffirmed his commitment to the safety and well-being of Kano residents.

“I do not see the Eid El-Fitr Durbar as a matter of life and death. The lives and safety of Kano citizens are far more important,” he stated.

He urged residents to remain peaceful, law-abiding, and cooperative with security agencies to ensure a smooth and secure Sallah celebration.

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, represented at the event by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Faruq, commended Emir Sanusi for his wisdom and leadership.

The SSG recalled how the Emir had shown kindness and mentorship while serving as a lecturer at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in the early 1980s, stating that his selflessness had impacted many.

Similarly, the Murshid (Chief Imam) of the National Mosque, Professor Shehu Galadanci, praised the Emir for demonstrating deep wisdom in prioritizing peace over tradition.

The cancellation of the Durbar marks a significant moment in Kano’s history, as stakeholders continue to emphasize the need for security and stability in the state.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

