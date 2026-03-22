The 16th Fulani Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has passed a vote of confidence in Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s policy initiatives on Education, Youth empowerment and Infrastructural development.

The Emir, who was speaking while paying Hawan Nassarwa Traditional Sallah Homage on the Governor at Government House, on Sunday, said the administration of Governor Yusuf deserves accolade on his scholarship and youth empowerment.

Muhammadu Sanusi II hinted that his Emirate Council would no doubt rally round the Government of Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf to achieve the desired results, which is the betterment of the lives of the Kano people.

He explained that he was back in School reading Law to serve as an inspirational method for the Younger ones and even the elderly who want to go back to School before it is too late.

The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Ismaila Jibril, who represents the Governor, tells the Emir that, “Your steadfast support to the Government remains a pillar of strength for this administration.”

He called on all citizens to avoid any action or behaviour that could threaten the peace and stability of Kano State, adding, “Let us continue to uphold the values of tolerance, mutual respect, and harmonised co-existence

regardless of our differences.

“I also urge parents and guardians to guide and counsel their children and youth to remain law-abiding and to conduct themselves responsibly throughout the Sala celebrations.

He assured that this administration remains fully committed to the protection of lives and property.

“We have put in place adequate security measures while continuing to undertake development and the provision of critical infrastructure for the benefit of the people.