Sanusi, Oteh, Okonjo-Iweala Make List of Otti’s Economic Team

Governor Alex Otti has named prominent financial and economic experts, including former CBN Governor, Alhaji Khaleefa Muhammad Lamido Sanusi, former DG of Nigeria Securities and Ex- change Commission, Ms Ar- uma Oteh and the DG World Trade Center, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as honorary members of Abia Global Economic Advisory Council (AGEAC). The Council comprising 18 highly distinguished Nigerians with global recognition in economics, has Oteh as Chairman, while Sanusi and Mr. Bolaji Balogun are Co-Chairmen.

Speaking at the Inauguration in Umuahia, Governor Alex Otti, said the aim was to support the state government’s vision and position Abia as a leading global investment destination which boasts advantages for both local and in- ternational businesses across various industries. The Governor said the Council would work with the state government and other local stakeholders, including the Abia Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, to bring opportunities inherent in the state to the attention of the investing global community.

While highlighting Abia’s potential to become a preferred investment destination, especially in sectors such as agriculture, fashion, metal fabrication among others, the Governor noted that with the right support, Abia would become a major player in the global market. “Our ultimate goal is to re-make the entire State into a robust enterprise ecosystem with clear pathways to bigger global and regional markets. We are keen to transform our traditional agro-economy to become a major player in the global agricultural value chain, producing sufficient output to feed the local population and then for export.

“We did it in the 1950s and early 1960s with crude technology and under-developed supply chain; I believe we can do even better in the 21st century with all the amazing opportunities it promises”, Governor Otti asserted.