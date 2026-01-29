Sanusi, Ooni, Others Set To Chart Economic Path At 2026 NAIP CEO’s Forum

Nigeria’s Pharmaceutical Industry is at the threshold of a historic transformation as three of the nation’s most influential traditional and economic icons prepare to headline the 2026 NAIP Economic Outlook & CEO’s Forum.

The National Chairman of the Association of Industrial Pharmacists of Nigeria (NAIP), Pharm. (Sir) Bankole Aminu Ezebuilo, disclosed that three of Nigeria’s most distinguished traditional rulers will play key roles in charting Nigeria’s economic and health-security at the 2026 NAIP Economic Outlook & CEOs Forum.

Bankole described their participation as a defining moment for the association and the pharmaceutical industry.

He announced that His Royal Highness, Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi II, CON, PhD (London), Emir of Kano; His Royal Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, CFR, mni, the Obi of Onitsha (Agbogidi); and His Royal Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife, will participate in the landmark gathering.

“All is set for a historic convergence of royal authority, intellectual depth, and strategic leadership at the NAIP 2026 Economic Outlook and CEOs Forum. The presence of these highly respected traditional rulers underscores the national importance of the conversations we are convening around Nigeria’s health security and economic future,” Ezebuilo said.

The high-level policy and industry forum, themed “Reimagining Nigeria’s Health Security: Local Production, Economic Sovereignty & Strategic Partnership,” is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja GRA, Lagos, commencing at 9:00 a.m., with a closing dinner slated for 6:00 p.m.

Speaking ahead of the forum, in an exclusive interview with CEOAFRICA, the NAIP Chairman explained that the Economic Outlook & CEOs Forum is a deliberately designed platform for Chief Executive Officers and top decision-makers within Nigeria’s Pharmaceutical Industrial Sector to engage in strategic reflection and policy-focused dialogue.

“The Economic Outlook and CEOs Forum is primarily for CEOs in the Pharmaceutical Industry. It is a deliberate platform where we review Nigeria’s past economic performance, examine current realities, provide informed forecasts, and collectively discuss strategies for growth, resilience, and self-reliance of the Pharmaceutical sector,” he said.

According to Bankole, the inclusion of eminent traditional rulers reflects NAIP’s understanding that sustainable health security and economic sovereignty require collective leadership that cuts across policy, industry, culture,tradition and governance.

Aminu noted that the participation of the Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi II, brings global economic insight and reform-oriented leadership to discussions on local production and economic sovereignty, while the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, contributes decades of corporate and institutional leadership experience anchored on ethical governance and national development.

Bankole added that the presence of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, further reinforces the forum’s emphasis on innovation, youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, and strategic partnerships as drivers of sustainable economic growth.

Beyond dialogue, he stressed that the forum is structured to generate actionable outcomes capable of strengthening Nigeria’s pharmaceutical value chain and reducing import dependence.

“Our objective is to foster meaningful conversations that will translate into practical policies and partnerships. A self-reliant health value chain begins with strong local pharmaceutical industry that is central to Nigeria’s health security,” Ezebuilo stated.

He emphasized that quality Pharmaceutical Industry remains fundamental to effective healthcare delivery and public trust in the health system.

“When we get Pharmaceutical Industry right, we automatically assure Nigerians of quality medicines and, by extension, quality healthcare. This forum is about creating the right economic, policy, and strategic environment for that to happen,” he added.

The NAIP Chairman described the Economic Outlook segment of the forum as a cornerstone of the association’s commitment to equipping Industry Leaders with a deeper understanding of economic trends, risks, and emerging opportunities.

“The economic outlook helps CEOs anticipate changes, make informed decisions, and position their businesses for sustainability while contributing meaningfully to national development,” he said.

The Forum is expected to attract top Pharmaceutical CEOs, Senior Government Officials, Regulators, Policymakers, Academia, Investors, and Development Partners, all united by a shared goal of building a resilient, self-reliant, and globally competitive Pharmaceutical Industry capable of safeguarding Nigeria’s health security.

As the industry counts down to February 4th, the message from the NAIP leadership is clear: the era of import-dependency is being challenged by a new vision of self-reliance.

The 2026 Outlook and CEOs Forum will provide the ultimate networking platform for players who will drive this Industry Revolution.

By bringing together the highest authorities in the land with the brightest minds in the sector, NAIP has ensured that everything is in place to redefine the economic landscape of Nigerian healthcare for decades to come.