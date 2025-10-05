Sanusi, IIF Mull $8bn Inclusive Capital For Gender Equity

The Impact Investors Foundation (IIF), Nigeria’s leading platform for unlocking impact capital, has unveiled the Gender Equity and Social Inclusion (GESI) Roadmap 2025 -2035.

This decade-of-action blueprint for gender equity and social inclusion in Nigeria was launched at the third Gender Impact Investment Summit (GIIS), themed, “Investing in Equity: Advancing Gender-Led Solutions for Inclusive Development,” held at the Civic Centre in Lagos.

The launch also introduced the Nigeria Inclusive Capital Commitment 2035 campaign to drive actionable plans towards the GESI roadmap’s ambitious goals.

In collaboration with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Nigeria, the IIF developed a 10-year strategic roadmap from 2025 to 2035 to embed inclusive investment practices within Nigeria’s economy.

The GESI Roadmap presents a clear, actionable plan with targets such as mobilising $8.0 billion in cumulative gender-inclusive capital, the launch of 40 inclusive financial products for women, youth, and PwDs, 90 per cent integration of Gender Equity and Social Inclusion principles by General Partners, mobilisation of $1.5 billion domestic capital pools, and the enactment of 20 new policy and regulatory instruments, among others.

The Nigeria Inclusive Capital Commitment 2035 campaign was introduced to inform, shape, and inspire strong capital mobilisation commitments and action for women, youth, and People with Disabilities (PwDs).

It aims to galvanise all stakeholders, including governments, providers and absorbers of capital, market builders, enablers, and financial intermediaries—towards achieving the set targets.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos, the Emir of Kano, Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi II, urged the government to make a policy that gives women more participation in the affairs of the country, emphasising that giving them more leadership roles will change the society and the country as a whole for good.

CEO of the Impact Investors Foundation, Etemore Glover, stated: “This GESI Roadmap is not just a plan; it’s a blueprint for a significant shift in Nigeria’s economy.

“The scale of the targets underscores our profound commitment to a future where no one is left behind. This incredibly exciting moment sets a powerful, decade-long course to democratize capital and transform our investment landscape for women, youth, and People with Disabilities (PwDs).”

By signing the Nigeria Inclusive Capital Commitment 2035, stakeholders pledge to take several key actions: mobilise inclusive capital at scale to close gender and inclusion financing gaps; introduce GESI principles into investment decisions, policies, and financial products; strengthen institutional capacity, pipeline development, and policy coherence; and deliver measurable outcomes that empower women, youth, and PwDs across Nigeria.

Chair, GSG Nigeria Partner and Vice Chair, GSG Impact, Ibukun Awosika, emphasised the campaign’s significance, saying: “The GESI roadmap moves us beyond aspiration to accountability, demanding that stakeholders not only mobilize inclusive capital at scale but also embed GESI principles into every investment decision and policy, thereby enabling the gaps to be closed, unlocking Nigeria’s full economic potential, and ensuring our growth is truly equitable and transformative.”

CEO of 2X Global, a global industry body for gender lens investing, Jessica Espinoza, in her keynote address, stressed the need for intentional action.

She said: “Progress is strategic, not accidental, which is why the GESI roadmap is a critical blueprint for Nigeria’s future. It’s a vital framework for intentionally dismantling financial barriers, empowering women, youth, and people with disabilities, and unlocking the nation’s full economic potential.”