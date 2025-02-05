Sanusi Calls For Calm Over Kano Demolition Killings

Share

The Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II yesterday appealed for peace and in the Rimin Zakara community in the Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano State.

This followed the reported killing of four people during a land dispute between the community and Bayero University Kano (BUK) on Sunday.

The victims were reportedly shot dead by security personnel after residents resisted the demolition of their buildings. Sanusi made the appeal when he paid a sympathy visit to the community upon his return from Lesser Hajj.

The ex-Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor consoled the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured during the incident.

