Sanusi Bayero Assumes Duties As Bichi District Head

The newly appointed District Head of Bichi, Munir Sanusi Bayero, has officially assumed office, reaffirming his loyalty to His Royal Highness, Emir of Kano, Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II, and pledging to uphold the values and legacy of the Kano Emirate.

Speaking in Bichi, Wamban Kano highlighted the historical significance of the district as a stronghold of the Emirate.

He recalled the deep-rooted ties past Emirs, including Emir Abdullahi Bayero and Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi, had with Bichi, reflecting its role as a centre of royal heritage and leadership.

Expressing his gratitude to Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II for the trust placed in him, Munir Sanusi Bayero acknowledged the Emir’s unwavering support throughout his journey from his initial appointment as Dan Maje to his elevation as Wambai.

He reflected on their shared experiences, including their time in exile, and celebrated their return to Kano.

“Our family’s lineage and heritage remain strong under His Majesty’s guidance. The unity he has fostered within the royal house is a testament to his wisdom,” he said.

He urged the descendants of the Emirate to remain united and support the Emir’s leadership, cautioning against internal divisions and external influences that could threaten the harmony of the royal house.

As District Head of Bichi, he pledged to follow in the footsteps of his predecessors, particularly his late elder brother, Wambai Abubakar, by prioritizing education, employment, and welfare programs.

He vowed to uphold Emir Sanusi II’s vision, with a strong focus on education and child nutrition.

Wamban Kano also extended his gratitude to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, commending him for his role in restoring the dignity of the Emirate and advancing education in Kano State.

He praised the Governor’s leadership and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the government’s developmental initiatives in Bichi.

