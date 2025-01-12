Sanusi: A’Court affirmed state’s powers on Emirates, says Gov Yusuf

Share

The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has said that the judgment of the Appeal Court, which was in favour of the 16th Fulani Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi ii, has clearly upheld the sanctity of the state powers in Chieftaincy affairs. He said that the judgment clarified the rightful jurisdiction over the matter, and further underscoring the constitutional boundaries of the courts in such affairs.

Speaking on behalf of the Kano State Government, and the Governor, the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Haruna Isa Dederi, at Kano Press Centre, yesterday, said, the government has expressed profound satisfaction with the judgment delivered by the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, regarding the Emirate Council matter involving His Highness Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II and other parties.

“The verdict overturns earlier decisions by the Federal High Court and validates the government’s lawful actions regarding the chieftaincy appointments and reforms in the state’s traditional institutions.”

He noted: “This ruling reaffirms the government’s commitment to justice, fairness, and adherence to due process in our efforts to modernize traditional structures while preserving the cultural heritage of Kano State. The judgment further clarified the rightful jurisdiction over chieftaincy matters, underscoring the constitutional boundaries of the courts in such affairs.”

Dederi explained: “The decision by the appellate court to void previous judgments that questioned the state’s lawful appointments underscores the correctness of our actions and strengthens our resolve to continue reforms for equitable representation and inclusive governance.

“For the avoidance of doubt, all decisions, pronouncements, and orders made by the Federal High Court Kano have been quashed and set aside by the Court of Appeal.

“Furthermore, the law enacted by the Kano State House of Assembly relating to Emirates and all actions taken by His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State pursuant to that law have been fully upheld and legalized by the Court of Appeal. ”

“Therefore, in strict adherence to the rule of law and in defence of democracy, all public and private institutions, as well as individuals, are required to comply with the Court of Appeal decision and act accordingly to give full effect to the Judgment.

“We extend our appreciation to the Judiciary for upholding the principles of Justice and fairness. The Kano State Government remains committed to working with traditional institutions, ensuring harmony, and fostering development across all emirates.

“We urge all parties to respect the court’s Judgment and join hands with the government to promote peace, unity, and progress in our beloved state. Let us continue to prioritize the collective good of Kano State above all individual interests.”

