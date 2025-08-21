SANS: Odinkalu Counters Akinboro Over DSS’ Screening Controversy

Prof Chidi Odinkalu, a prominent rights lawyer and former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), has challenged claims by former NBA General Secretary Aare Olumuyiwa Akinboro, SAN, criticizing the recent requirement for newly cleared Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) to undergo security screening by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Odinkalu emphasized that the rule mandating such screenings was instituted in 2022 by former Chief Justice Olukayode Ariwoola and has governed SAN conferments in 2022, 2023, and 2024 without objection. He argued that Akinboro’s assertion that SAN elevation is solely a professional recognition and immune from security oversight is “factually inaccurate.”

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Odinkalu said: “These people are short of candour. “The rules requiring screening of SAN candidates by DSS, EFCC, and ICPC were made by Olukayode Ariwoola in 2022. “They governed SAN conferment in 2022, 2023, and 2024. Rather than object, folks saw them and applied.”

He also highlighted what he called a double standard, noting that judicial nominees similarly undergo DSS screening. “He questioned why only SAN candidates are now being contested, asking, “Why are they objecting to the screening of SAN candidates by SSS? What do they have to hide?”

Odinkalu further stressed that claims of the legal profession’s independence in Nigeria are largely aspirational, pointing out that statutory regulatory bodies including the General Council of the Bar, the Council of Legal Education, the Body of Benchers, the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee, and the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee are government-regulated with built-in majorities.

“The Nigerian Bar Association is an NGO with statutory privileges,” Odinkalu said, calling for a truly independent Bar. “Those who enjoy the privilege of a parastatalized Bar should not mislead the public when they know better. It’s dishonest. The former General Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Aare Olumuyiwa Akinboro, SAN, had strongly criticised the decision requiring newly cleared Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) to undergo DSS screening.