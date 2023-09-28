Sanofi, Delta State Partner on Improving Access to Diabetes Care

Sanofi is continuing to strengthen its long-standing commitment to access to diabetes care in low- and middle-income countries and underserved communities, where comprehensive care has not been widely available, through a series of innovative partnerships with healthcare authorities.

Sanofi, on September 21, signed a two-year collaboration agreement with the Delta State Government in Nigeria, a milestone marked at a ceremony held in Asaba, the capital of Delta State. Under the collaboration agreement, the healthcare authorities in Delta State can purchase affordable Sanofi analogue insulin products.

In addition, Sanofi will provide a digital solution to support physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and community healthcare practitioners to engage with, educate and monitor patients to improve diabetes management and support a targeted medical training programme for 700 healthcare professionals.

Speaking on the collaboration, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme, the commissioner for health, Delta State, said: “We face unique healthcare challenges, and the growing burden of diabetes is indeed a matter of great concern. Our region bears a heavy burden when it comes to diabetes. Addressing this challenge is a shared responsibility that transcends boundaries and sectors.

The government of Delta State welcomes this partnership with Sanofi and we remain committed to the success of the initiative.” Also commenting, Dr. Stephane GOKOU, Global Affordable Strategy Lead, Sanofi General Medicines said: “We see delivering better care and improving the quality-of-life of those living with diabetes as part of our shared responsibility with healthcare systems.

We are committed to playing our part to address significant unmet need and are proud to work closely with the Delta State Government in Nigeria. The partnership we now begin in Delta State builds on a model already deployed in Ghana. This allows us to learn from previous experience.

Working with the health authorities in Delta State means the interventions we make will be tailored to address specific local needs and have the greatest impact for those with diabetes or at risk.” This joint approach to developing comprehensive diabetes care with Delta State Government becomes imperative as Africa is predicted to experience the highest increase in diabetes cases globally.

The number of people on the continent living with the disease is predicted by the International Diabetes Federation to rise by 129 per cent from 24 million in 2021 to 55 million by 2045. Under-diagnosis is also widespread. IDF estimates suggest 3,623,500 adults in Nigeria live with diabetes (3.7 per cent prevalence of diabetes in adults), the majority being Type 2 while an estimated 51,035 children and adolescents (0-19 years) live with Type 1 diabetes.