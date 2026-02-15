Sanni: Why I Converted To Christianity

Turning 70 is more than a milestone. It’s a testament to resilience, faith, and vision. In this conversation, JOHNSON AYANTUNJI sits down with a man whose journey from humble beginnings to engineering excellence and pastoral leadership reflects both determination and divine grace. From barefoot childhood days to building iconic structures across Nigeria, and from a Muslim upbringing to becoming a senior pastor, the story of Raheem Olusola Sanni is one of perseverance, partnership, and purpose.

How does it feel to be 70 years old?

I am happy and grateful to attain the age of 70. My father did not make 70; my mother did not make 70. So, it is a great joy that I am here by the grace of God. It is something to thank God for.

At what age did your father and mother pass on?

My father died around 68 or 69, while my mother was about 67 years old when she passed away.

Are you the first in your lineage to make 70?

No! My paternal aunt lived to be around 90 years old before she died.

How was life like when you were growing up?

Life was tough. My parents could not afford school fees. So, completing primary school was a big achievement. I even enrolled as a tailoring apprentice before someone from my village recognised my potential and helped me get into secondary school.

Eventually, I earned scholarships that carried me through secondary school, advanced studies in Ilorin, and later university.

You said you wanted to study Architecture. How did you end up studying Engineering?

I have the natural talent of drawing. I can draw portraits and a lot of things. I wanted to read Architecture. I was admitted to the University of Lagos to study Electrical Engineering because of my strength in mathematics. I said I wanted to do architecture.

One of my teachers in secondary school, who also happened to be in UNILAG, said no! They are not likely to change to Architecture for me from Electrical Electronics Engineering. He said that he had a professor at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) who could help me change to Architecture.

At that time, you could get admission to as many universities as possible. So, I went to the ABU with his note to the professor, who claimed that ABU admission in Civil Engineering, but I wanted to change to Architecture. When I got to ABU, the man said look, the mathematics I have is too much for Architecture.

I should just go and do engineering, and if, after that, I am still interested, I can then come back and do Architecture. But this time, I was admitted to do Civil Engineering. Civil Engineering and Architecture are closer compared with Electrical Engineering.

I decided to go for Civil Engineering and specialise in structures. Structural Engineers work together with Architects all the time. If I cannot do Architecture, I can do something close to Architecture. Somebody who studies Civil Engineering must study structures. Thereafter, you can specialise in Structural Engineering. In my final projects in ABU, I did a project in structural analysis.

You created a record in the Civil Engineering Department at ABU. What was that record?

I had a First-Class Degree and cleared all the prizes in the Department. In terms of the aggregate, I cannot remember, but it was one of the highest in the department.

After that, what happened?

After that, it was time to go for the NYSC (National Youth Service Corps). I was posted to Kano State, where I worked with a company called Ado Yau Construction Company, a contractor engaged in various projects. There was the Kano Stadium project, where I was deployed for my Primary Assignment, working with the Polish Contractor in charge of the place.

From there, Ove Arup & Partners employed me. Ove Arup & Partners was one of the leading Civil E n g i n e e r i n g Consultants all over t h e world, with headquarters in Britain. From there, I developed a lot of interest in design. You start on a site in a bush, a virgin land, and then you clear it, and you design something, you do your calculations, the drawings and then you do the drawings of the thing.

Where there was nothing before, you see a structure there, economic activities spring up there, and they now start employing lots of people, bringing benefits to the community. Doing that gives me a lot of joy, seeing that you are contributing positively to humanity.

Ove Arup has done some fantastic jobs all over the world. Their mental attitude is that there is nothing impossible. If anybody can come up with a design, we can make it stand.

That kind of mindset, doing projects and supervising, going from calculation and taking the thing to the site, seeing how the calculations translate to physical structure and the whole thing commissioned for use either for a factory, hospital or whatever, there is just a lot of joy one derives from that. It is difficult to explain it.

Every time you pass there and the project is successful, you say: ‘Look, this is my project, I did this! I did this!’ That generated a lot of interest for me in Structural Engineering, where the foundation was laid.

Can you mention some of the iconic projects you have handled?

Before you can say what, I handled, the way you grow as an engineer, you start as a graduate engineer, you work under senior people. As you grow up, before you register with COREN (Council of Engineering Registration in Nigeria), Nigerian Institute of Engineering, you must have had four years of experience in the field.

After that, you do the examination, and if you pass, that shows that you have gained some level of competency. After that, COREN registers you, and the Nigerian Institute of Engineers will promote you to become a project engineer or a senior engineer.

As a graduate engineer, you are working under the supervision of a senior engineer, who checks what you are doing. When you become a project engineer, you begin to handle projects yourself. Although there will still be somebody to check what you are doing to avoid any errors or something.

When you become a senior engineer, you can now take on projects yourself on behalf of the company, from where you become an associate partner, in which case you can now begin to source jobs for the company, and go and represent the company at meetings. By that time, you become an executive partner. The next level is to become a partner in the business. I went through all this in the company.

At Ove Arup & Partners, we did quite a lot of projects in Agbara Estate when Agbara was coming up. We did a lot of work for a company called Duri Industry. They have a silicate plant, a sulphuric acid plant, Chemiron, where they were manufacturing blood tonic. We worked on that.

There used to be a metal Box, Toyo Glass in Agbara. We did quite a lot of factory work there. At that time, too, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was building branches all over the country. I did quite a number of them in Maiduguri, Yola and many places across the country.

Then, the Church Gate office on Victoria Island were some of my projects, which I did while I was with Ove Arup. I got admitted to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), US, where I did my Master’s. I went purposely with the notion that when I graduate, I would be able to work in the oil and gas industry. I went to study offshore structures.

However, when I came back, I went back to Ove Arup. With a higher degree, you get promoted. I had the hope that I would be employed in the oil and gas industry, but I was working in Ove Arup, to help with some of the platforms, particularly, Gulf Oil, Mobil, Shell Warri, at that time.

We did quite a lot of work for them on offshore platforms, where they needed to do some modifications. At a point in time, NNPC insisted that there must be a means of survival for getting out in case of an accident. Most of the platforms were situated in the middle of the ocean, very far from land.

The only access then was by helicopter. If there were any emergency, people must have a way of leaving the platform without waiting for a helicopter. They had what we call survival capsules, which at that time were absent on the platforms.

But when the NNPC insisted that they needed to install those things on the platforms, they were like small boats, which are mounted at the edge of the platform in a safe location. In case there is an emergency, people will run into that boat, they will go inside it, and close it.

There is remote detachment, which will allow the thing to fall into water. Once it falls into the water, it can move away from the platform, if there is any problem. I had to go in there and access the existing platform and see where we can hang the weight of that thing and come up with the design, so that they can implement it.

We got a number from Gulf Oil, Mobil, some of these big oil and gas companies. While still at Ove Arup after doing my Master’s, I kept working like that. It was when I got engaged in the Church Gate building Project, which was actually initially designed in the US and then shipped here and then awarded to Ove Arup to see to the physical implementation.

But we had to design the diaphragm work for the basement from the foundation and to oversee the construction of the building here to completion. Ove Arup & Partners’ headquarters is in London, but they have offices in Australia, Canada, and everywhere, all over the world. Also, they have an internal programme for sponsoring engineers, who are interested in doing further studies, with an arrangement with the University of Western Ontario, Canada.

They have what we call the Boundary Layer Wind Tunnel. A Wind Tunnel is a kind of building where planes, agricultural projects, high rise buildings are tested, where the effects of winds from different directions can be tested. That internal scholarship is called the Ken Anthony Scholarship in honour of one of the engineers, Ken Anthony, who was interested in the effects of wind on buildings.

The man died while working on one of the projects. The company now instituted a scholarship in his honour. Every year or every two years, I cannot remember, they will ask people to submit a proposal on what they want to study in wind engineering.

Everybody will submit to London, and London will go through the application and then select one. The selected person will go to Canada and work as a fellow in the Wind Tunnel and do some research. My proposal scaled through in 1988, and I was admitted into the University of Western Ontario to do a Master’s Degree in Wind Engineering for one year.

Was that after you had graduated from MIT?

I came back to the country around 1989 thereabout at Ove Arup. By the time I came back, I was promoted to become an executive director, which is just a step to becoming a partner in the firm. I was there till 1992, when I left to start my own consultancy company called Sanni Ojo & Partners (SOP) – a partnership between a friend whom I met in Ove Arup.

Gabriel Ojo. I found we could work together. He was also committed and dedicated, an excellent engineer. We started SOP together in 1992. Since then, we have been working together.

That is 34 years that you have been in partnership?

Yes! We have been together.

It is very difficult, if not rare, to find a professional partnership to last that long. What is the secret to this kind of partnership?

The secret is understanding each other. Number two is being each other’s brother keeper.

No betrayal, no distrust?

Yes! We believe in each other, and apart from that, we believe that it is God who gives opportunity. We commit everything we do in the office to God.

We regularly have time to fast and pray. You know, those who pray together stay together. That has helped us a lot. Thank God, we have the same focus. We want the best, and the idea is that somebody was Ove Arup, the man who established Ove Arup &Partners all over the world.

If a man can do it, why can’t we do it? Our vision is to leave a legacy like the kind of thing that Ove Arup has done. Make an impact. We do not advertise. What has sustained the practice is referral. There are people at different times, who have come to work with us, and they go on their own to begin to bring in clients.

Since that time, we have always been busy. We do not advertise, we do not go to clubs, to network or canvass for clients. It is just God that is helping us, raising people to go ahead of us to go out and tell people about what we are doing. They come to us.

The business environment in Nigeria is such that if you have a connection in government or somewhere, people who want a cut in the proceeds of the contract or job. How do you navigate this?

That is why we hardly work with the government. If you are commissioned by a government or somebody in government, if he leaves, it becomes a challenge, because you may have to start afresh with the new man, who may not be favourably disposed to it.

That is why we work with the private sector, who are professional in the way they go about its business. Most of the time, private people want their job to be done well, so that nothing goes wrong. In SOP, we have done so many. The Zenith Bank Head Office on Victoria Island is our project.

We did the defunct Diamond Bank Headquarters, now Access Bank, at Victoria Island. If you go to UNILAG, the branch there is our project; the same thing all over the country. We do a lot of this for the Nigerian Bottling Company. All the factories of Coca-Cola in the country, we are the ones supporting them with the engineering work.

You have a Muslim background, and now you are a pastor. At what point did you find Jesus and embrace Christianity?

All along, I have had friends who were Christians. My first contact with Christianity was at a very tender age. Because of the challenges my parents had, in terms of making it and what have you, at a very young age, I was sent to live with an aunt, a Christian.

They were going to church, and I was with them; growing up meant I had to go to church with them. At one point, my father became uncomfortable with that. Also, I was a very quiet person. He thought that if he could bring me to Lagos, things would change. Of course, Primary school Muslim, secondary school, Muslim. In the process of growing up, we had girlfriends.

Most of the time, they were Christians. So, they would give me a Bible, and I was not taking the thing seriously. When the time came for me to marry my wife, who came from a Christian background and the Church of All Saints, Yaba, insisted that I had to be baptised, I said there is no problem with that.

But their Baptism was just the sprinkling of water. So, you got baptised in the name of love? Yeah! I did that because I wanted to marry my wife. After the wedding, I was neither here nor there. But unknown to me, my wife was praying for the salvation of my soul.

Also, she had contacted some friends, who were also praying for my salvation. It was the same thing with some people I met at the University. This guy should be converted. They were all praying, but I did not know. After we got married, we started our partnership in 1992, when I heard about the Full Gospel Businessmen Fellowship.

My focus was on the businessmen; I was not paying attention to the Full Gospel aspect. This was a gathering of businessmen. I attended the meeting, and there I gave my life. Pastor Femi Atoyebi was the one who ministered at the programme at Akoka. That was where I surrendered my life. My wife was asking whether I knew what I was doing?

I said I am not stupid. Gradually, we started, and then we were living at Gbagada, close to Deeper Life Headquarters. There were Deeper Life parishes around us. We attended one or two. What I did not like about the Church was that every time we listened to the cassette of the General Superintendent.

Why is it that we cannot see the pastor in person? We left there. Then, we started looking for places to go to until we landed at the Redeemed Christian Church of God at Acme. I said, ‘oh this place is better’ and that was it. Then, the Workers in- training and we took off from there. That was how we started.

This birthday celebration is going on with your 40th Wedding Anniversary. 40 years in marriage? How have you been doing it?

It is no joke but God has been helping us. Any young person who wants to marry must understand what they are doing. Marriage is not something you try to abandon. No good happens easily. There must always be challenges. You need to be realistic to know that this thing is not going to be a walk in the park.

I came from a background, where I was walking barefoot all over the place, and my wife was from an educated background. The two of us coming to marry, there would be a clash. But the moment you make up your mind, this is the person I marry, whatever it takes, you stick it out and go through with it.

After some time, as a man, you come to realise that there is no body you marry that will not have one challenge or another. It may be different dimensions. Because of the nature of the work I do, I do not want anything that will create stress for me. The home front must be at peace. Whatever you need to get peace, you must be ready to give it.

What attracted her to you?

The attraction is the fact that her mother was my teacher. Like I told you, from the time I was growing up, I could see that there was a difference between Christian homes and Muslim homes. You go to a Christian home, and there is peace and order.

There is something I could not place my hand on. This is someone I know, her parents, you know everything about them. I knew the mother to be a disciplinarian. She would have brought up her daughter in such a way. Besides, she is also educated. Then, the Christian background is an attraction too, to have a stable home, other than struggling and what have you.