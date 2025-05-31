Sanmi Michael And The Rockers To Bring Nigeria’s Heartbeat To The U. S.

Share

Centred more on purpose, Sanmi Michael and the Rockers Band have continued to stand out for more than just their sound and performances. Over the years they have evolved the highlife and performance music landscape merging rhythm with reverence and groove with grace.

His music is predominantly rooted in Yoruba language weaving contemporary highlife and global influences into their performances. From the delicious sounds of the talking drums to the serenading back up voices intertwined with the beats of the drums, the entire landscape of his performance is just an attestation to their musical excellence.

As the 2025/2026 Festival of Culture, USA approaches, Sanmi and his band are geared to give a performance like never before. On how he gets set for his shows he discloses that, “Every event comes with its nature and course. But when I get briefed on what the flow of the event is, it gives my team and I an idea of what to do. So, during our performances we read their eyes, their posture and their first reactions. Are they vibing or do they need to be drawn in? Sometimes we swap songs mid-set or slow it down to create intimacy. The best shows feel like conversations, not monologues.”

Their innovative sound resonates with a broad audience within Nigeria and Africa down to a global scale. More than concerts, their shows are immersive cultural experiences, taking audiences on a profound journey through rhythmic melodies and vocal excellence. Sanmi and the Rockers have promised that at the Festival of Culture event they would be offering a curated cultural showcase that celebrates the richness of the Nigerian heritage that highlights the enduring relevance of Yoruba language in the modern world. Their performances would also serve as a powerful reminder of music’s ability to bridge cultural divides and foster shared connections.

