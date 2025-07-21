SanlamAllianz Unveils Writing Competition For Young Nigerians

In a bold move to spark creativity, storytelling, and financial confidence in the next generation, SanlamAllianz Nigeria has announced the launch of its inaugural essay and storytelling competition for young Nigerians aged 10–16 years.

The competition goes beyond traditional writing contests, it leverages gamification and storytelling as tools for engagement, encouraging young minds to imagine bold futures while reinforcing values such as discipline, confidence, and purpose.

In partnership with AfricaComicade, the competition invites entries in the form of creative essays or short stories, giving children across the country the chance to showcase their imagination, voice, and originality.

Winners stand a chance to receive cash prizes of up to ₦200,000, branded gift packs, and national recognition.

“At SanlamAllianz, we believe confidence starts early, with how young people are encouraged to dream, tell their stories, and believe in their voice,” said Chris Ekwonwa, Head, Strategy, Marketing and, Customer Relations.

“This competition isn’t just about essays. It’s about empowerment. It’s about using writing and storytelling as a gamified entry point into bigger life conversations, about purpose, financial literacy, and imagination,” he concluded.

The competition is also part of SanlamAllianz’s broader kids and youth engagement strategy, which seeks to make financial education more accessible, exciting, and relevant to young Africans.

Gamified challenges, creative prompts, and digital badges will be used to keep participants engaged throughout the competition period. Participants can submit entries by visiting the competition portal.

Deadline for submissions is August 17, 2025. With a legacy rooted in trust and transformation, SanlamAllianz continues to champion initiatives that merge innovation with social impact, building not just insurance coverage, but a culture of confidence for generations to come.

For two consecutive years, the firm had hosted fun and educating Children’s Day parties in Lagos and Abuja, further driving its deep conviction in the market of the future.