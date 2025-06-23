SanlamAllianz Flags Off 12-City Roadshow To Deepen Penetration

Share

SanlamAllianz, Nigeria’s leading insurance powerhouse formed from the merger of two foremost global and African insurers, Allianz and Sanlam, will begin an unprecedented 12-city nationwide roadshow on Monday, June 23, following the brand’s recent official introduction to the Nigerian market.

The campaign, which will run across key cities across Nigeria’s six geo-political zones, is part of the company’s strategic effort to deepen customer engagement, raise awareness about the brand and insurance, and demonstrate its commitment to making wealth creation and financial protection capabilities more accessible to individuals and businesses.

The roadshow will span major commercial and regional hubs, including Lagos, Ibadan, Akure, Warri, Port Harcourt, Uyo, Onitsha, Enugu, Owerri, Kano, Jos, and Abuja.

The initiative marks one of the most expansive customerfacing campaigns ever undertaken in Nigeria’s insurance sector, positioning SanlamAllianz as a brand that is not only Pan-African in strength but also locally attentive in approach.

Speaking on this groundbreaking initiative, Tunde Mimiko, MD/CEO of SanlamAllianz Life Insurance, said: “This nationwide campaign signals the scale of our ambition and the depth of our commitment to the Nigerian market.

At the heart of insurance is trust, and trust begins with presence. Reaching customers where they are is fundamental to how we are building SanlamAllianz.

“This roadshow is a strategic move to bridge the gap between perception and reality, allowing us to engage directly with our customers and Nigerians in general, challenge long-held misconceptions, and position insurance as a practical tool for thriving in financial confidence, building resilience and long-term financial security.”

As part of the roadshow, SanlamAllianz will hold customer engagement forums in each of the twelve cities. The in-person sessions allow customers to interact directly with the company’s leadership and frontline teams.

The forums aim to reconnect with customers under the unified brand and reaffirm its long-term commitment to the local market. “Insurance only becomes relevant when it is understood, trusted, and connected to the realities people face,” said Yomi Onifade, MD/CEO of SanlamAllianz General Insurance.

Share