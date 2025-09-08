SanlamAllianz, Cornerstone, emPLE, Leadway, Others Back IMT 4.0

The fourth edition of Insurance Meets Tech (IMT 4.0) has garnered strong support from industry leaders, further solidifying the event’s position as the premier platform for exploring the intersection of insurance, technology, and culture.

Leadway Assurance, Enterprise Life, Cube Cover, and emPLE have signed on as Gold Sponsors, while SanlamAllianz serves as the Official Insurer. Cornerstone Insurance joins as the Innovation Partner, and Lasaco Assurance lends its backing as a Bronze Category Sponsor.

Complementing these are the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) and the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), both of which have been confirmed as Institutional Partners.

Speaking on the significance of this support, Odion Aleobua, Convener of IMT Conferences, said, “The calibre of sponsors and partners for IMT 4.0 reflects the industry’s collective commitment to shaping a future where innovation, digital adoption, and lifestyle relevance are at the heart of insurance.

With this level of backing, IMT 4.0 is set to deliver its boldest impact yet.” Themed “Innovating for the New Trybe”, IMT 4.0 will highlight the opportunities for technology-driven insurance models that resonate with today’s customers, especially Millennials and Gen Z.

A major highlight will be the Executive Dialogue to be led by the Commissioner for Insurance (CFI) Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, themed “NIIRA: A New Era Beckons”, which will dissect the recently released NAICOM Insurtech Guidelines and their implications for the future of Nigeria’s insurance sector.

Alongside executive sessions, IMT Redefined will blend culture, lifestyle, and Afrobeats to creatively position insurance as a tool for protecting aspirations, businesses, and everyday living.