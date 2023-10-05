Sanlam Nigeria Celebrates Nigeria at 63 With New Products

Sanlam Nigeria, a member of the San- lam Pan African group, officially introduced two new products to the Nigerian market in commemoration of the nation’s 63rd Independence Anniversary. The new products, Family Love Plan and the Code of Confidence, were launched at a glitzy event in Lagos attended by customers, leading brokers and other stakeholders.

The event showcased the features and benefits of the new products, as well as the opportunities and solutions that Sanlam Nigeria provides to its customers. The Family Love Plan is a funeral plan that helps policyholders honour and celebrate their loved ones who are no more without worrying about the financial burden of funeral expenses.

According to Tunde Mimiko, MD/CEO of Sanlam Life Insurance, “Family Love helps you give a memorable farewell to your departed loved ones with love and dignity. “At Sanlam Nigeria, we understand the love and care you have for family. This is why we created the Family Love plan.

With Family Love, you don’t have to break the bank or compromise on your class, to give your beloved parents, that your favourite uncle or even in-laws, a deserving farewell when the eventuality happens.” He went on to state that the plan was the company’s gift to Nigeria at Independence. The Code of Confidence is a unique product in Nigeria that enables Sanlam customers to report and settle third party motor insurance claims using a simple USSD code, *1056#.

The first-of- its-kind in Nigeria, the product has since gained traction and popularity in the market. Bode Opadokun, MD/ CEO of Sanlam General Insurance, expressed his excitement about the official launch of the Code of Confidence. He emphasised the brand’s relentless commitment to stakeholder-friendly ideas and innovations.

He said: “We are particularly proud to highlight our USSD Code of Confidence, *1056#, which revolution- ises the way our customers report and settle 3rd party motor insurance claims. With this innovation, our customers can rest assured that they are just a dial away from getting their motor insurance settled on the spot.”

Industry watchers agree that the launch of both products reflect Sanlam’s continuous innovative strategy and commitment to customer satisfaction. To buy the Family Love Plan, visit the Sanlam Nigeria website www.sanlam. com.ng and select your preferred package, and follow the prompts. To use *1056#, Sanlam customers simply need to dial the code on their mobile phones and follow the instructions on the screen.

The code works on MTN and Airtel networks on any mobile device. Once the claim is initiated, a Sanlam representative will contact the customer within 24 hours to verify the details and process the payment.