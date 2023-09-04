Sanlam drives motor insurance uptake with new sales outlet

Sanlam General Insurance, a subsidiary of Sanlam Life Insurance and member of the Sanlam Pan African group, has opened a new sales outlet to particularly aid ease of access to her motor insurance plans.

This is in addition to various channels by which the firm’s products can be purchased without stress.

Speaking at the official opening ceremony, Bode Opadokun, MD/CEO of Sanlam General Insurance, expressed his excitement about the sales outlet.

He said: “Our goal is to continually seek out ways to get our range of insurance to our target market. By opening this sales outlet, we have once again demonstrated our unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled convenience, efficiency, and reliability to all those seeking comprehensive and third-party motor insurance coverage.”

He further stated that the sales outlet was meticulously designed to cater to the diverse needs of our valued customers.

“With a team of highly skilled and dedicated