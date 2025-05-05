Sanlam Celebrates Sales Champions At Annual Awards

Share

Leading life insurer, Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited, celebrated her outstanding field force at a colourful gala held recently at the ancient city of Benin.

The event, christened The Retail Awards Competition (TRAC) and MD/CEO Ember Awards, has held annually for twelve unbroken years, a firm demonstration of the company’s unstinting commitment to rewarding excellence amongst the sales champions.

At the event, Stanley Obuh from the Benin Area was named the overall best Financial Advisor for the second year in a row while Benin/Edo Area also won the Best Area for the second time, back-to-back.

Temitope Ajiboye was named the overall best Annuity Manager. Speaking at the Awards, Tunde Mimiko, MD/CEO, Sanlam Life Insurance Nigeria Limited, commended the outstanding work of its retail force.

He charged them to do more while promising the company will do much more to aid their sales drive at every point in time. “Many are called, few are chosen; you, the few, have been outstanding and your efforts are being rewarded today.

Thank you for all you do, not just for our dear company, but also for driving financial inclusion and deepening insurance penetration in Nigeria.” he concluded.

Sanlam Nigeria’s The Retail Awards Competition (TRAC) and Annuity Awards has been held annually for more than a decade. The Awards reward outstanding sales champions within the Sanlam Nigeria ecosystem.

