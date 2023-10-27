Sankara Hails Affirmation Of Tinubu’s Victory By Supreme Court

Senator Danladi Sankara, who represented Jigawa North-West in the 9th Senate, on Thursday, hailed the judgment of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, which affirmed the election of President Bola Tinubu and the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Sankara in a personally signed statement hours after the judgement in Abuja on Thursday, said Tinubu’s victory affirmation by the Supreme Court, was a significant progress in the evolution and sustenance of enduring democracy in Nigeria.

He enjoined Nigerians to sustain confidence in the democratic system and the rule of law for the progress of the country

“All Nigerians irrespective of political or party affiliations should now rise and mobilize for positive action to give full support to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima to enable them to provide leadership that should translate into the attainment of peace, progress and genuine development of the country.

“The victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima at the polls, at the election tribunal and the Supreme Court is a victory for democracy and all the people of Nigeria irrespective of political or party differences

“I enjoin all Nigerians to support the president and his deputy so that they can concentrate fully to make dividends of democracy visible for all,” he said.

He also urged Nigerians to have faith in the rule of law and eschew any action or activity that could undermine the peace, progress and sustainable development of the country.

“We must all have faith and confidence in our democracy and the judicial system to uphold the rule of law. The elections have come and gone, won and lost.

“Those who lost still have chances and opportunities to contest in the next round of election circle and therefore, should support the winners to move the nation forward,” he stressed.