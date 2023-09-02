Sankara Felicitates Shettima At 57, Urges Nigerians To Support Tinubu

Senator Danladi Sankara has joined other Nigerians to felicitate with Vice President Kashim Shettima on his 57th birthday.

Sankara in a personally signed congratulatory message to Shettima on Saturday, urged Nigerians to rally President Bola Tinubu’s administration to make successes of the bold move he had made so far and well envisioned policies being rolled out.

“On the occasion of the 57th Birthday celebration of Vice President Kashim Shettima, I urge Nigerians to support him for the success of the Tinubu/Shettima administration,” he said.

According to him, the Vice President has made impactful achievements in life, beginning as a resourceful banker, through to becoming State Commissioner for Finance, State Executive Governor for two terms, and capping it with becoming the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“This steady progression in life and destiny exemplifies the person and pedigree of the vice president,” he added.

He noted further that Kashim Shettima was a Senator when he was chosen as vice presidential candidate in the 2023 general election which he along with President Tinubu, won based on their track records of development-driven public service delivery.