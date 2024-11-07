Sanitising Telecoms Industry For Enhanced Digital Economy

Share

The Nigeria’s telecommunications industry has been progressing since the sector was partially liberalised in 1992 and fully liberalised in 1999. The liberalisation of the sector led to a rapid growth, which became one of the fastest-growing economic sectors in Nigeria by 2017.

Some of the effects of the liberalisation of the sector include increased competition, which improved the quality of service, the number of connected lines, and the total telecoms productive capacity. It also led to an increase in foreign direct investment and employment generation, as well as contributing positively to Nigeria’s GDP.

However, the liberalisation of the sector also led to high operational costs and service tariffs for telecoms companies due to constant power outages in the country. Aside this, other factors have been discovered to be affecting the progress of the sector in the country.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), in its mission effort towards reforming the sector, discovered some discrepancies and a lot of other factors, which need to be addressed to have a more robust telecom industry in Nigeria.

Regulatory oversight

Over the years, the standard of quality of service (QoS) has been degenerating as subscribers keep complaining. Though the regulatory body is making frantic effort to make sure the operators comply with the standards, many of them have been flouting the rules.

The stakeholders have called for stricter enforcement of standards, urging the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to intensify the enforcement of quality-of-service (QoS) standards, with significant penalties for operators that fail to meet minimum standards for coverage, call quality, and internet speed.

The NCC was also advised to put up a transparent reporting mechanisms. The stakeholders noted that Implementing transparent reporting systems can enable the NCC to publicly release regular updates on telecoms operators’ performance, fostering a competitive environment where consumers are more informed.

One of the ways to sanitise the industry, according to the experts, is for the NCC to uphold consumer protection laws. Consumer complaints need to be addressed promptly, with stricter penalties for infractions. Regulations could also mandate quick response times and customer support improvements.

Fraudulent practices

One of the fraudulent practices in the industry was found in SIM registration exercise which the new administration of the NCC had to embark on to make sure the sector is free of discrepancies. Hence, the Agency enforced its SIM-NIN policy.

While addressing the SIM card registration issues, it was discovered that fraudulent or improperly registered SIM cards posed security risks. The stakeholders said the industry could strengthen identity verification processes and collaborate with the NCC to periodically audit SIM registrations.

With the SIM-NIN policy, it was stated that financial frauds and cybersecurity risks could be reduced. Telecoms operators were urged to work with financial institutions and the NCC to tackle phonebased financial fraud.

Investing in cybersecurity protocols, such as two-factor authentication (2FA) and fraud-detection algorithms, is essential. Through the policy, the NCC also discovered discrepancies in the data released by telecoms operators, an act said to be inimical to the growth of the sector.

As earlier reported, one of the telcos had been inflating its database to be highly reckoned and keep competitive edge in the industry. The act was discovered by the NCC and was quickly put to order as part of the effort towards sanitising the industry.

To thoroughly sanitise the sector, the NCC was also tasked to ensure spam calls and messages are blocked as spam calls and messages affect customer experience and reduce trust. Thus, effective filtering systems should be put in place to minimise these issues, with operators being held accountable for the spam generated on their networks.

Infrastructure

The Federal Government was charged to promote tower and fiber sharing policy. According to them, Infrastructure sharing can reduce duplication and improve efficiency, especially in rural areas where coverage is sparse.

They said: “The NCC could encourage operators to share infrastructure to reduce operational costs and improve rural connectivity. Independent infrastructure providers can enhance network efficiency, as they are dedicated solely to maintaining and expanding telecom facilities.

Encouraging partnerships with these companies could help boost service quality.” The NCC EVC/CEO, Dr Aminu Maida, noted that the telecoms industry faced significant challenges, including frequent fibre cuts, vandalism, and theft, which cost operators billions of Naira in revenue and in repair expenses.

The NCC boss, however, thanked President Bola Tinubu; The National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijjani for “their dedication to protecting our nation’s critical information infrastructure and supporting economic stability.”

Supporting Local Startups in Telecom Services: Public-private partnerships could also help in developing startups and small businesses focused on telecomrelated innovations

He stated these in a statement on his official X handle.

CNII

Maida said: “Earlier today, I had the honour of delivering the Keynote Address at the launch of the Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) Protection and Resilience Workshop, organised by the National Cybersecurity Coordination Centre (NCCC) under the Office of the National Security Adviser.

“This workshop series will drive the urgent implementation of the CNII Executive Order signed by the President—a major step towards securing Nigeria’s communications and digital infrastructure.

“As the telecoms regulator, we’re encouraged by this Order and express our gratitude to His Excellency President Bola Tinubu, National Security Adviser Mallam @NuhuRibadu Nuhu Ribadu, and Hon. Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy (@FMCIDENigeria), Dr. @bosuntijani, for their dedication to protecting our nation’s critical information infrastructure and supporting economic stability.

“The telecoms industry faces significant challenges, including frequent fibre cuts, vandalism, and theft, which cost operators billions of Naira in revenue and billions of Naira in repair expenses.

“Additionally, restricted access to telecom facilities by property owners and government entities hampers network expansion efforts, limiting connectivity and impacting service quality. “With this Executive Order, we now have a framework to address these issues collaboratively.

We will prioritize raising awareness and strengthening partnerships with stakeholders to safeguard our national assets and ensure resilient, secure communications for all Nigerians.

Modern tech

As its sanitary process of the industry is going on, the industry experts have charged the NCC headed by Maida to work towards the advancement to 5G technology, saying a robust telecom industry, moving to advanced technologies like 5G is essential.

They said: “This would require the government and operators to collaborate on frequency allocation, policy support, and investment in infrastructure.”

They also tasked the agency on expanding Rural and Underserved Areas’ Connectivity. A sustainable telecoms industry requires more inclusivity. Operators need incentives, such as tax breaks or subsidies, to expand their networks to remote or underserved regions, thereby bridging the digital divide.

The agency is tasked to promote the policy that will encourage healthy competition and mitigate monopolistic tendencies. “Policies should be in place to prevent any single operator from dominating the market.

The NCC could monitor acquisitions or mergers to avoid a monopoly and ensure fair competition that benefits consumers. The agency should encourage operators to offer affordable pricing structures and reduce hidden charges to improve service adoption and usage.

Tariff regulations should ensure that consumers get value for money. “Nigeria’s telecom operators need to comply with data protection laws to safeguard user privacy. Stricter monitoring of compliance with the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR) could be beneficial.

“Consumers should be educated on their rights regarding data protection, and telecom companies should be transparent about how they handle users’ data, offering an opt-out option for data sharing,” They added.

Capacity building

Another area where experts said the NCC needed to sanitise is in capacity building and workforce development in the sector.

According to them, the agency need to investigate and monitor the various capacity building programmes and ensure that the programmes are worthwhile, organised by both government and private sectors.

They said the regulatory body should ensure that telecom companies invest in the capacity building of their workforce to improve service delivery, stating that training programmes on network management, customer support, and data security are critical for maintaining a skilled telecom workforce.

“Telecom companies should be encouraged to invest in R&D to foster innovation in telecom solutions, potentially leading to home-grown solutions that address unique challenges in Nigeria,” They said.

Collaboration

Meanwhile, they valued public-private partnerships, emphasising collaboration on policy implementation. “Telecom operators and the government could form joint task forces to address infrastructure challenges and streamline policy implementation.

“Supporting Local Startups in Telecom Services: Public-private partnerships could also help in developing startups and small businesses focused on telecomrelated innovations, promoting a more dynamic telecom ecosystem,” industry experts said.

Last line

A sanitised and well-regulated telecom industry not only enhances operational efficiency but also leads to a healthier, more competitive, and consumer-focused market, ultimately contributing to the economic growth and digital inclusion of Nigeria.

Share

Please follow and like us: