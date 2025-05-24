Sanitation: Transcorp Donates Waste Bins To Schools

Share

Transnational Corporation Plc. has executed the second phase of its environmental Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative by donating segregated waste bins to schools across Lagos, Delta, and Rivers States.

This initiative reinforces the group’s commitment to sustainable waste management and environmental stewardship.

According to the company, the mission aims to improve lives and transform Africa just as it also seeks to empower young Nigerians to champion environmental sustainability by partnering with the Tony Elumelu Foundation alumnus.

The group aims to instill a culture of responsibility and innovation in the next generation, equipping them with practical tools to reduce ecological footprints.

Transcorp Plc also donated a fabricated waste bin each to Falomo Junior and Senior High Schools, as well as Ireti Junior and Senior High Schools in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Similarly, TransAfam Power Limited extended the same gesture to the Community Secondary School and Community Primary School in Okoloma, Rivers State, while Transcorp Power Plc replicated the eco-friendly donation at Erhavwen Secondary School, Ekrerhavwen and Adagwe Grammar School, Eruemukohwowarien in Delta State.

This CSR project affirms the group’s commitment to fostering cleaner, healthier learning environments, starting from their host communities.

Addressing the pupils, Dr. Owen Omogiafo, who is the President of Transcorp Group, highlighted the initiative’s significance, saying “At Transcorp, we recognise that sustainability is a collective journey.

“By sustaining this project in Lagos, Delta, and Rivers States with the footprint of our subsidiaries, we are not only addressing environmental challenges but also nurturing future leaders who will drive eco-conscious practices.

“Our Africapitalist ethos compels us to invest in communities where we operate, ensuring a greener, healthier tomorrow.”

The schools’ management commended company’s efforts and emphasised that the donation marks a pivotal step in promoting environmental awareness in the schools with a promise to put the facility to good use.

