Sanitation: Gov Sani Launches Operation TSAPTA In Kaduna

In order to sustain environmental sanitation and promote public health, Kaduna state Governor, Uba Sani has launched Operation TSAPTA in the state.

The initiative according to a statement posted on his verified X page on Friday is aimed at building a cleaner, healthier, and more liveable state.

Operation TSAPTA was unveiled at the Murtala Square, in Kaduna, and it is part of the government’s response to the growing pressures of rapid urbanisation, population increase, and expanding economic activities across communities in the state.

According to the governor, the initiative represents a deliberate and structured intervention designed to strengthen environmental sanitation, improve public health outcomes, and promote sustainable urban management.

He also noted that it is anchored on collaboration and shared responsibility, bringing together the 23 Local Government Councils, the Ministry for Local Government Affairs, and the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources under a coordinated framework focused on efficiency, accountability, and sustainability.

The initial phase targets four Local Government Areas that are currently experiencing acute environmental challenges.

These areas will benefit from the deployment of modern waste management infrastructure, including Roro bins, dustbins, water tankers, and other essential equipment.

Additionally, protective gear will be provided to sanitation workers for ensure safety and effective service delivery.