Sanitation: FG Reiterates Commitment To End Open Defecation

The Federal Government of Nigeria has reemphasize its commitment in addressing the sanitation challenges including ending open defecation in the country.

The Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal stated this as part of activities line up in Nigeria to commemorate World Toilet Day on Tuesday, November 19 2024, in Kano.

The Director, Pollution Control and Environmental Health Department of the Ministry, Bahijjahtu Abubakar who issued the statement on behalf of the Minister stated that 19th November of every year is marked as World Toilet Day as designated by the United Nations (UN).

The Minister reiterated that it’s a special day to raise awareness about the critical role sanitation plays in human lives, health and the planet’s future.

The theme for the 2024 World Toilet Day is “Toilets: A Place for Peace” while our national slogan for this year’s event is “Use the toilet and have peace”.

This theme emphasized that sanitation is a critical aspect of human dignity and global security. It also emphasized the vital connection between sanitation and peace.

He reiterated that Safe toilets for all by 2030’ is one of the targets of Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) 6.

Unfortunately, toilets are often taken for granted, but they provide essential protection for human health, safety and dignity.

Balarabe lamented that if toilet systems don’t work or don’t exist, it creates an avenue for untreated human waste to spread in the environment, resulting to deadly diseases such as cholera and typhoid.

He further disclosed that open defecation pollutes the ecosystems, threatening biodiversity. This is evidenced by the 1.6 million annual deaths resulting from diahrroeal diseases; 50% of global malnutrition cases, increased Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).

He further revealed that Mr. President’s declaration of State of emergency on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene in the Country and signing of the Executive Order no 009 2019 on Open Defecation Free Nigeria by 2025 on 20th November 2019 would strengthen us to do more on sanitation.

The Federal Ministry of Environment in collaboration with critical stakeholders has reviewed and validated the 2005 National Environmental Sanitation Policy including its policy guidelines on safe excreta and sewage disposal.

Balarabe has also solicited for community based intervention on control of Open Defecation programme as well as the Clean and Green Programme of the Ministry aimed among others at promoting the provision of safe and adequate toilets across the country, particularly in public places and ensuring proper excreta management in order to end open defecation in Nigeria by 2025.

The Director of Pollution Control and Environmental Health Department of the Ministry, Bahijja Abubakar disclosed that series of events marking the day would be fully implemented.

Represented by the Deputy Director in the Department, Rita Okea stated that the Ministry has mapped out activities such as: Advocacy, Sensitization and Sanitary Inspection of public places in Kano State (Market, Motor Park, e.t.c), Community outreach/ sensitization, Children and youth engagement through social media, Road walk for 2024 World Toilet Day sensitization/awareness campaign in Kano State.

