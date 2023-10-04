Sanitation Facility In Ikorodu School Aimed To End Open Defecation – WaterAid

With the provision of modern toilet facilities at the Army Children School, Ikorodu, WaterAid in partnership with Kimberly is working to end open defecation in the country.

Mrs Grace Uwadiale, Sanitation and Hygiene Consultant, WaterAid made these remarks during the launch of toilet facilities and running water for Army Children Primary School in Ikorodu North Local Council Development Area of Lagos State.

The construction of the facilities was made possible by WaterAid in partnership with Kimberly Clark Corporation, the producers of the popular Huggies diapers, cortex sanitary pad and other sanitary wares.

The project, sanitation and hygiene improvement project is a WaterAid initiative funded by the Kimberly Clark Corporation.

Speaking during the launch at the Army Children School in Ikorodu recently, Uwadiale said, “One of the reasons why we support the owning and using of clean toilets is to eradicate open defecation and I’m sure we are aware that the former President, Muhammadu Buhari had given an order that by 2025 he wants Nigeria to be open defecation free.

“This is one of the ways in which we are supporting the government to ensure that the country becomes open defecation free.

“With the toilet that we have provided for them now that is comfortable for the children to use. They no longer need to defecate or urinate on the school premises. They will comfortably be able to use the toilet facilities.

“We also trained them on the software components and that is the hygiene behaviour change campaign that we looked at the five major hygiene behaviours. One of them is menstrual hygiene and we have had training for the teachers on menstrual hygiene and health management.

“The teachers were trained on how to make reusable pads. They were also trained on how girls and women can maintain good hygiene during their menstrual periods.

“With the provision of this clean and good toilet, it’s easy and comfortable for the girls to feel free to come to the school; no longer will we have girls being absent from school because the toilet facilities are not comfortable for them to use and to change their pads during their menstrual period.

“We also provided mirrors and even pad bags that we fill with menstrual hygiene kits: sanitary wears and soaps that they can use while on their menstruation period.”

The Chairman of Ikorodu North Local Council Development Authority (LCDA), Mr Adeola Banjo, expressed gratitude to WaterAid and Kimberly Clark Corporation for assisting the school.

Represented by Mr Niyi Odugbesi, Executive Secretary of Ikorodu North LCDA, Banjo underscored the importance of the project and enjoined the children to make adequate use of the facility.

While urging the beneficiaries to make proper use of the facilities, Banjo said, “I am passing this message to the children; this facility they renovated for you cost a lot of money. By the time you start using it, you will see that what you have there now is different from what you used to have there before.

“Don’t stand on the WC, sit on it and nothing will happen to you. When you stand on it there are a lot of risks involved. When it breaks it can cause a lot of damage. “When you use the toilet, flush it properly. Anytime you use the toilet, wash your hands. Ensure the place is clean.”

Also, the Head Teacher of the school, Mrs Florence Adu appealed to the chairman of the LCDA to rehabilitate the school as most of its buildings were not fit for human habitation.

Adu expressed gratitude to WaterAid and Kimberly Clark for the provision of hygiene improvement facility in the school