Sanitation Crisis: Fear Grips Residents Of Karimo

Share

Residents of Karimo, a comunity in the Abuja Municipal Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, are raising concerns over poor sanitation in their community amid the prolonged shut-down of their Primary Healthcare Centre for many months, CALEB ONWE reports

Just a few kilometers from the heart of the city centre, where skyscrapers domibate the landscape and wide roads traverse every street abd avenue, lies Karimo, a sprawling slum.

Here, daily life is a battle for survival, and clean water and sanitation are luxuries most can only dream of but can’t afford.

In Karimo, thousands of families live in tightly packed shanties built with zinc, plywood, and tarpaulin. There are others who live in semi furnished apartments, but know that their stay is tantamount to resting on a keg of gun powder which can explode some day.

Slum personified

This later group live at the mercy of the Develpment Control Department whose officials can show up one day with their merciless bulldozers and the apartments will turn to rubbles, because they have no official land documents and building approval.

In Karimo, open drains snake through the alleys, filled with black, stagnant, water, garbage, and human waste. The stench is overwhelming, especially during the rainy season when the entire area becomes a maze of mud and sewage.

Inside Abuja observed that food, and fruits sellers along the roadside were less concerned about the stinking filthy water flowing under their tables. A fruit seller was even seen picking up a piece of his pineapple that fell into the filthy water.

People were also seen, carelessly fetching supposed drinking water from sources that are obviously not healthy. Mrs. Hadiza Ibrahim, a mother of four, points to a pit behind her home. “That’s our toilet,” she says with a weak smile.

It’s a shared hole in the ground covered by rotting wood, used by over 15 people. “Sometimes the children are too scared to go there at night. So they use nylon bags — we call it ‘flying toilet.’ We throw it far, but not far enough.”

Access to clean water is another daily struggle. Most residents rely on shallow wells or buy water from private vendors who sell questionable-quality water at inflated prices.

Inside Abuja’s findings showed that the sources of drinkable water in the community, raises another health concerns.

A visit to the community revealed that residents fetch water from points very close to stinking drainages. It was also discovered that many resort to a nearby stream, where the integrity of the water can’t be vouched for.

“We fetch from the stream sometimes,” says Musa, a 19-year-old who helps his mother with household chores. “But after we drink it, we get stomach pain. My younger brother had typhoid last month.”

Inside Abuja learnt that Doctors Without Borders once ran a temporary health outreach in the area, but it ended over a year ago.

Absence of healthcare

The local primary health center is poorly equipped and overcrowded. “We have to choose,” Hadiza says. “Buy medicine, or buy food.” Of more worries is the fact that children play barefooted in the puddles near open drains.

Many were seen with something that looked like skin infections. Inside Abuja also gathered that diarrhea, and respiratory illnesses caused by the filth and overcrowded living conditions, are the most common challenges in the community.

The community has no effective waste management system. Trash is either dumped in the drains or burned — releasing thick smoke that fills the air every evening.

“We are forgotten,” says an elderly man, Baba Sani, who has lived in Karimo for over 20 years. “We vote, but after the elections, they don’t remember us. They build new estates in town, but here, nothing changes.”

For many residents, the idea of sanitation is not about cleanliness; it’s about dignity. A place to relieve themselves without fear. Water that won’t make their children sick.

Streets that don’t flood with waste whenever it rains. Inside Abuja’s findings showed that the primary healthcare center in Karimo is always open, but services are only delivered to those who are ready to pay the price.

This may not be unconnected with the many months of strike actions embarked upon by Area Council workers, which included both teachers and health practitioners.

Inside Abuja’s findings showed that one or two persons were always available at the center to attend to those who can afford a price which obviously ends up in private pockets.

Inside Abuja’s reporter sought to have his blood pressure checked, but a middle aged man who seemingly was attending to some else inside an enclosure said, “ they are not around. They’re in the field for work”.

This goes a long way to confirm the allegations that, since the strike action commenced, one can only get medical first aid in the primary health centers, if one is ready to pay a price that will be named by any available officials.

Unbroken spirit

A woman in her late forties named Onyinye is one of the residents in Karimo that has no choice, but to live there. The woman whose strength defies the daily grind of poverty and grief, shares her experiences with excruciating pains.

Mrs. Onyinye, a widow and mother of six, carries the weight of a world many wouldn’t dare imagine.

Her small apartment home, patched with zinc sheets and scraps of wood, sits precariously on the edge of a muddy drainage channel. Yet, within its crumbling walls, there is warmth, laughter, and an unwavering sense of hope.

She couldn’t provide details of her journey into widowhood, but tearfully shared her unpalatable experiences living with six children in an uninhabitable environment. “

We have to wake up early enough to be able to use the toilet and bathroom, because there are many people in the compound that are always queued up to use it. “

Sometimes, we have to wake up by 5am to enable us take our bath and prepare for the day’s activities, otherwise, you will be late because of the number of those waiting to use the place”.

Inside Abuja’s findings showed that this bathroom and toilet meant for many residents, is a health disaster waiting to happen.

Despite the filth, disease, and neglect, life in Karimo goes on. People wake up early, go to work, go to school, pray, laugh, and hustle. But beneath that determination lies a simple, urgent cry: “Give us clean water. Give us toilets. Give us a chance to live healthy.”

In a city that dreams of becoming a world-class capital, Karimo stands as a painful reminder that development must include everyone , not just the privileged elite.

Share