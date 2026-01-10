Sani Urges Older Nigerians To Enter Politics, Not Social Media Arguments

Sani in a post shared on X, noted the growing generational shift in political leadership, pointing out that while many elected representatives are now in their 20s and 30s, a significant number of older citizens remain passive observers online.

According to him, Nigerians in their 30s, 40s, and 50s should excuse themselves from frequent political arguments on platforms such as Facebook, X, and Instagram, and channel that energy into formal political participation.

READ ALSO:

Sani also criticized recent surveys suggesting that Nigerian youths are more active on social media than in politics, describing the trend as unhelpful to national development.

He stressed that meaningful change can only occur when citizens move beyond digital activism and engage directly in governance.

Addressing concerns about financial barriers, the former lawmaker encouraged aspiring politicians not to be discouraged by a perceived lack of money, noting that many of those currently in power started their political journeys without wealth or influence.

“If they can be, so you can,” Sani stated, urging Nigerians to take responsibility for shaping the leadership they desire rather than remaining spectators.