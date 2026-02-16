Sani Urges Ex-Kaduna Gov, El-Rufai To Clear His Name

Former Senator who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, has intervened in the ongoing controversy involving former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, urging the former governor to focus on clearing his name over allegations rather than making counterclaims.

Sani in his reaction through a social media post asked El-Rufai to address the issues raised against him instead of diverting public attention with what he described as unsubstantiated allegations against Ribadu.

“The Ex Governor of Kaduna State should focus on the allegations before him and clear his name instead of diverting attention with his purported and phantom claims against the NSA Ribadu.Why the delay in disclosing such a sensitive information to the public until when he was invited?,” Sani queried.

The former lawmaker faulted the timing of the El-Rufai’s disclosures, asking why such sensitive information was not made public earlier but only surfaced after he was invited for questioning.

According to Sani, attempts to shift the narrative through accusations and sensational claims should be disregarded.

He also stressed that accountability must remain paramount in public service.

The former senator also reflected on the sufferings he underwent under El-Rufai’s administration in Kaduna, noting that while he and some other families experienced arrests, detentions and legal battles, they remained steadfast and did not lose faith in justice.

“His antics and deceptions should be ignored.For those of us whom he once traumatised our families,framed and dragged to the police and the courts in Kaduna,we forgive him,but urge him to learn to handle his karma with maturity,decorum and faith,”

Sani maintained that forgiveness should not replace accountability.

He warned that shielding former public office holders from scrutiny sends a dangerous signal to those currently in power that they may escape responsibility after leaving office.

“If our society continue to pamper and protect past leaders whom should be held accountable for their actions while in power,it’s giving a life and unconditional guarantee to those in power today that they will also be protected after power,” he submitted.