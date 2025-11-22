Sani To Nigerians: Kanu’s Life Sentence Still Open To Dialogue

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has urged Nigerians to remain calm following the life imprisonment sentence handed to the Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Sani on Friday said in a X post that a life sentence does not signify the end of a person’s existence or hope.

Drawing from his personal experience, he recalled surviving his own period of incarceration under military rule, where he spent time in Kiri Kiri, Port Harcourt and Aba Prisons.

According to him, despite the harsh conditions, many inmates, including himself eventually regained freedom.

“Sentencing a man to life imprisonment is not the end of his life. Some of us have been through life imprisonment and we survived it,” he said.

Sani disclosed that he was treated fairly by most inmates and prison warders, except for a few “tough guys,” adding that one of his cellmates at the time was a man nicknamed “OBJ,” who also faced a life sentence.

He stressed that there is still room for dialogue in Kanu’s case, noting that peaceful engagement remains the best path to national stability.

“There is still room for dialogue to resolve the issue in the interest of peace. Life imprisonment is a phase and not the end. So make una calm down,” he added.