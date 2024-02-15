Sani to Build Sustainable Infrastructure in Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has expressed his determination to prioritise the provision of infrastructure. He said his administration will take the provision of infrastructure to new levels. Speaking at a recent intensive training on project management, project control and construction quality management in Kigali, Rwanda, Sani said good and quality infrastructure will help his government realise the dream of making Kaduna the preferred destination for investors. Sani said building excel- lent and sustainable infrastructure requires skilled project managers.

For this reason, he decided to equip top government project managers with the latest knowledge and skills in project control and construction quality management. The governor identifies the best training and consulting firms in Nigeria and abroad that will help provide the highest quality resource persons with the knowledge and skills on the global best practices in this area. He picked world-class trainers, Penhall Consulting and Zoe Talent Solution of UAE, to provide these essential capabilities enhancing training for top project managers in Kaduna State government.

“Kaduna State is the first state government to expose its project managers to this level of global best practices. Other state governments are encouraged to follow suit because of the enormous benefits this brings to the quality of projects they deliver. Participants include high government officials, policymakers, and civil servants – a Permanent Secretary, a Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on projects and directors from the Ministry of Works,” he said. Commenting on the training, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Projects, Dr Baba Musa, said: “I feel delighted with the training on Project Control and Construction Quality Control that I attended.

The course provided comprehensive and practical knowledge, equipping me with the necessary skills to ensure high-quality standards in construction projects.” A Permanent Secretary in the state, Mr Habib Lawal, said: “Kudos to the training organisation for delivering engaging project control training in such a conducive atmosphere! The diverse topics discussed were enriching and highly relevant to our professions.”